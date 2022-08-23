SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Augustana volleyball opens its 2022 season in the Dr. Steve "Iceman" Aicinena Invitational in Odessa, Texas, hosted by Texas Permian Basin. The Vikings will face Southeastern Oklahoma State Friday at 11 a.m. Later in the day, the Vikings take on the University of the Southwest (N.M.) at 3 p.m. Augustana opens the final day of the invitational Saturday at 9 a.m. against Eastern New Mexico before facing off against Texas Permian Basin at 1 p.m. to close out the action in Odessa.

