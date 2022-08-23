Read full article on original website
Chester Area Sweeps Flandreau to Start Season
In their first matches of the season, the Chester Area Flyers swept the Flandreau Fliers in three sets. Chester got out an early lead and taking control of the first set and won it 25-12. The second set had similar results to the first set, with Chester topping Flandreau 25-14.
Augustana Volleyball Heads to Texas to Open 2022 Campaign on Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Augustana volleyball opens its 2022 season in the Dr. Steve "Iceman" Aicinena Invitational in Odessa, Texas, hosted by Texas Permian Basin. The Vikings will face Southeastern Oklahoma State Friday at 11 a.m. Later in the day, the Vikings take on the University of the Southwest (N.M.) at 3 p.m. Augustana opens the final day of the invitational Saturday at 9 a.m. against Eastern New Mexico before facing off against Texas Permian Basin at 1 p.m. to close out the action in Odessa.
Winner of IAUW’s WIN BIG raffle announced Thursday
From left to right, Lake County International Co-Owner Tom Bloom, IAUW board members Katie Hahn and Mandi Stegenga, IAUW President Lori Gustaf, Nelson (seated), and Lake County International Co-Owner Jeff Bloom. The winner of Interlakes Area United Way’s annual WIN BIG raffle was announced on Thursday night at halftime of...
Donna Ratliff
Donna A. Ratliff, 50, of Salem passed away August 16, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. Memorial services will be held at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Summer of Salem and brothers, Dennis Ratliff and Scott Vincent.
Racing for Rachel: Honoring the life of Rachel Ortman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer. Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory. Running was a major part of Rachel...
Running, racing and reunions, oh my!
Where were you 50 years ago? If it was graduating from one of the Sioux Falls High Schools then make sure you check out the details for their upcoming all-school reunion. Did you read the latest KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, “The Art of Racing in the Rain”? We reviewed this book about a dog who is mad at monkeys but nonetheless has some profound advice.
Prairie Village unveiling new events during annual Steam Threshing Jamboree
Activity is picking up west of Madison as the 59th annual Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree gets underway. Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl said that it will be a busy weekend. Wahl said that this year’s Jamboree will include a number of the traditional events that visitors look forward to...
Meteorological fall starts next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re ready for summer to come to a close, there’s a way you can get to that a little early. August ends in less than one week, which means fall is right around the corner…in one regard, at least. If...
Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
SFSD free and reduced lunch applications come in fast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Within a timeframe of 60 hours, the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) received more than 1,000 applications for free and reduced school breakfast and lunch, according to SFSD child nutrition coordinator Gay Anderson. Anderson, who has been with the district for a year-and-a-half and...
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with struggles, but for one family from the small community of Ihlen, Minnesota they are now dealing with struggles they never could have imagined. Jodie Olsen received a call on Monday night that her...
Three Brookings businesses fail latest alcohol compliance check
The Brookings Police Department conducted Alcohol Compliance checks Wednesday night. A total of 15 locations were checked and three Businesses failed and furnished alcohol to a minor. Those three: Wooden Legs Brewing, Wilbert’s Alehouse and Mosaic Wine Bar. Police also conducted a compliance check in July when four of...
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend
Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
The dangers of farming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
Lincoln County considers future of proposed justice center
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Lincoln County, they need to determine how much they’re willing to spend....and when...for a justice center. What’s currently in place is barely making do thanks to the region-leading growth the county is experiencing. And every day a decision isn’t made is...
Rods ’N’ Rides to Rock Rapids Aug. 28
SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, Aug. 28. The group will leave Centre Mall in Sioux Center at 9 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. service at West Side Park in Rock Rapids. A light breakfast will be served before the worship service by First Reformed Church in Rock Rapids. Lunch site suggestion: Pizza Ranch in Luverne, MN.
