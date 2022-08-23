Read full article on original website
Related
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
Casemiro asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Man United
Casemiro had a priceless response when he was asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder has penned a four-year contract with United, who have splashed out £70 million and made him one of their top-earners on wages in the region of £350,000-a-week.
Thomas Tuchel coy on Wesley Fofana's Leicester City absence as Chelsea target more signings before end of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has remained coy on his interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, who is set to be excluded from the Foxes side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge despite signing a contract extension with Leicester...
RELATED PEOPLE
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
BREAKING: Antony slams Ajax in bombshell interview, demands they let him leave
Manchester United target Antony has spoken about the speculations surrounding his Ajax future. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the large majority of the transfer window. With a deal said to be inching ever closer, Antony has spoken about his situation during an...
'Destroyed mentally' Harry Maguire told he should join Chelsea this summer
Harry Maguire has been told to swap Manchester United for Chelsea this summer after a tough year at Old Trafford. The United captain was dropped from the starting XI for Monday's 2-1 win over Liverpool and faces a fight to win his place back. Chelsea raised the possibility of signing...
Man Utd fans accused of 'stealing' popular Arsenal song for new 'Bruno and Casemiro' chant
Manchester United fans have debuted a new song for Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro - but Arsenal fans are furious it's been 'stolen' from them. You can check it out below:. United confirmed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid earlier this week and he was in attendance for Monday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker send stark Crystal Palace warning to Manchester City squad
Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City of the threat Crystal Palace pose ahead of their Premier League meeting on Saturday afternoon. The Premier League champions host the Eagles off the back of consecutive 3-3 draws against Newcastle and Barcelona. Guardiola's men fought back from two goals down to salvage a...
Player Ratings: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City (Charity Friendly)
Manchester City travelled to Spain this evening to play in an unusual mid-season friendly, taking on Barcelona in front of a sell-out crowd at the Camp Nou. The fixture was to raise awareness and funds for the degenerative nervous illness ALS. On the pitch, the match didn’t disappoint for the...
Incredible bodies on the line defending stops Man United from taking the lead vs Southampton
Manchester United had three chances to take the lead against Southampton in a matter of seconds but the hosts' body on the line defending stopped them, somehow. United rocked up to St Mary's full of confidence following their win over Liverpool last Monday, which earned them their first points of the season.
Revealed: Manchester City's UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures - Complete fixture list prior to World Cup included
Manchester City will begin their 2022/23 Champions League campaign away to Sevilla. The Premier League Champions, who welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, are preparing their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. After heartbreak in the final against Chelsea in 2021,...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. It has been widely reported that the London club have agreed a fee of £18 million for the Gabon international and that a move to Stamford Bridge is edging ever closer. Aubameyang only joined Barcelona...
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
Manchester United predicted XI vs Southampton (Premier League): Maguire remains on the bench and Ronaldo returns
After Monday night’s fantastic result against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s men set their sights on Southampton. Not many would question Erik ten Hag if he fielded the exact same eleven that beat Liverpool on Monday night. Each and every player staked their claim for a place in the team this weekend.
West Brom striker Daryl Dike has been washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for eight months
West Brom forward Daryl Dike has confessed to washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for the past eight months. And no, this is not a joke. Here he is telling the story. The 22-year-old American, who joined Steve Bruce's side from MLS outfit Orlando City in January, opened up about the unfortunate series of events in a recent video on his TikTok account.
MLS・
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
Former Chelsea star says Jose Mourinho was never the 'Special One'
Jose Mourinho made one of the more dramatic entrances to English football, when he called himself the Special One in 2004, but one former Chelsea player has said that it wasn't the case for him. Having won the UEFA Cup and Champions League in back-to-back seasons for Porto, Mourinho came...
Pep Guardiola issues Nathan Ake, Jack Grealish and Aymeric Laporte updates ahead of Crystal Palace tie
Jack Grealish faces a race against time to be involved against Crystal Palace when Manchester City welcome the Eagles to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The England international was missing from City's matchday squad last week against Newcastle after picking up a knock in his side's 4-0 triumph over Bournemouth.
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0