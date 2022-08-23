State police issue at-risk senior alert for missing Virginia man
UPDATE 10:20 a.m. — The alert has been canceled, Virginia State Police said the man has been found safe.
FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing Fairfax man who was last seen Monday, Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
State Police said 81-year-old Richard Edward Hood was last seen at his house on Meeting House Way in Alexandria. Police said Hood has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Hood is described by police as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair. He was possibly last wearing a grey button-up shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers.Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Virginia State Police are asking anyone with information regarding Hood’s whereabouts to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-2253.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 2