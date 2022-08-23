State police issue at-risk senior alert for missing Virginia man

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. — The alert has been canceled, Virginia State Police said the man has been found safe.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing Fairfax man who was last seen Monday, Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

State Police said 81-year-old Richard Edward Hood was last seen at his house on Meeting House Way in Alexandria. Police said Hood has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Hood is described by police as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair. He was possibly last wearing a grey button-up shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Virginia State Police are asking anyone with information regarding Hood’s whereabouts to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-2253.

