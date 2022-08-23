ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

State police issue at-risk senior alert for missing Virginia man

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJUF9_0hRkEbzs00

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. — The alert has been canceled, Virginia State Police said the man has been found safe.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing Fairfax man who was last seen Monday, Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

State Police said 81-year-old Richard Edward Hood was last seen at his house on Meeting House Way in Alexandria. Police said Hood has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Hood is described by police as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair. He was possibly last wearing a grey button-up shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit

Virginia State Police are asking anyone with information regarding Hood’s whereabouts to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-2253.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdQZ7_0hRkEbzs00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Health And Safety#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Washington

Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say

A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Police investigate attempted child abduction in Alexandria, incident at Gainesville bus stop

Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days. The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy