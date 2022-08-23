Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Related
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on W&OD Trail
Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the W&OD Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
WTOP
Brandywine woman charged after allegedly killing boyfriend with a car
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have charged a woman with vehicular manslaughter after she allegedly killed her boyfriend with a car in Brandywine Saturday night. In a news release, the Prince George’s County police said they got a call around 8:45 p.m. Saturday saying that a person was...
WTOP
DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court. Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. Detectives are seeking the community’s...
WTOP
DC shootings on same day connected; police say 2nd was retaliation for deadly mass shooting
Three men are under arrest in connection with a triple shooting in D.C. on Quincy Place Northeast Wednesday night. D.C. police now believe it was retaliation for a deadly mass shooting near a senior home on O Street Northwest earlier Wednesday. The first shooting happened at O and North Capitol...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
WTOP
Ex-Fairmount Heights police officer faces federal charges
A former Fairmount Heights, Maryland, police officer has been indicted on federal charges over a 2019 incident in D.C. Philip Dupree, 38, was indicted on charges of violating a man’s civil rights and obstructing justice in relation to a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2019. Prosecutors said in a statement...
WTOP
‘We’ve lost trust’: Fairfax Co. superintendent speaks to Glasgow families about ex-school counselor
Fairfax County parent Staci Ali-Ibrahim sat at the end of a long table at Glasgow Middle School Thursday night, and asked Superintendent Michelle Reid why Virginia’s largest school system doesn’t have a clear plan in place to ensure they are notified by law enforcement when a staff member is arrested and charged with a crime.
WTOP
‘This is terrorism’ — Howard Univ. responds to second bomb threat in 48 hours
Less than 48 hours after a bomb threat pulled students from a residence hall at Howard University, the historically Black university saw yet another threat of explosive violence. In a letter to the community, President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that the threat against resident halls East and West Towers was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building
Hyattsville, Maryland, police are investigating the deaths of three men found unconscious outside of an apartment building Wednesday night. The men were discovered by residents in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road around 11 p.m. After 911 was called, EMS arrived on the scene and found the men to...
WTOP
Happy ending for Maryland record store owner whose rent check was stolen, cashed for $9K
Update, 6 p.m. Thursday: Johnson Lee said Thursday his bank has credited his account for $9,000. “I just got the call. I just wanted to thank the fraud department, and also Neal Augenstein and the WTOP crew, for being there for us,” Lee said. Kyle Tarrance, Truist’s public affairs...
WTOP
13 current Prince George’s Co. officers and 1 retired officer accused of double-dipping
Thirteen Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officers and a recently retired officer were indicted Thursday on charges of theft and misconduct in office. The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the officers have been accused of working for a private security company at more than 20 apartment complexes in the county while they were on duty.
WTOP
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away. Harrison says two shooting victims were taken to Shock Trauma and five others went to hospitals on their own. One victim has died, but Harrison says the rest have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The shooting happened as federal, state and city officials gathered in east Baltimore to announce initiatives to cut crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
WTOP
$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments
Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon. About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Montgomery...
WTOP
Outer Loop clears, delays remain after police pursuit on Wilson Bridge
Traffic is flowing again on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop after a Fairfax County, Virginia, police pursuit of a robbery suspect ended on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Police were dispatched for a robbery near Rhoden Court and Backlick Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said.
WTOP
3-alarm fire in downtown Frederick forces 8 from apartments
A fire in downtown Frederick, Maryland, Wednesday night forced eight adults living in four apartments from their homes and killed one cat, two rats and a pet snake. No one was hurt in the three-alarm fire in the three-story building at West Second and North Market streets. It took firefighters...
WTOP
Amid politics and investigations, Loudoun Co. school leader says focus is on learning
Despite political attacks and investigations into leadership at Loudoun County Public Schools, Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis said the focus on the first day of school remains on teaching and learning in the Virginia county. “This is the real deal for students and their families,” said Ellis, who was greeting students...
WTOP
Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall
A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
WTOP
Why a new elementary school in Hyattsville is nicknamed ‘the Chia Pet School’
There’s something different about an elementary school opening Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland: A lot of it was built in another state and then shipped in. The Cherokee Lane Elementary School is nicknamed the “Chia Pet School” because it essentially popped up over the course of a weekend, said Joseph Howell, the senior project manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools.
WTOP
HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September
Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
Comments / 0