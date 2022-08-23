BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away. Harrison says two shooting victims were taken to Shock Trauma and five others went to hospitals on their own. One victim has died, but Harrison says the rest have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The shooting happened as federal, state and city officials gathered in east Baltimore to announce initiatives to cut crime.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO