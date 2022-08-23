A guide to voter rights in Washington, D.C. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Washington, D.C., continues to have a complicated history with voting. Just look at its license plates, as an example. In 1867, Congress gave Black residents the ability to vote in district elections. But by 1874, Congress eliminated a local elected government. District residents could vote in presidential elections starting in 1961, and in 1973, Congress allowed district voters to elect a mayor and city council. Now, like many states, the district is working to expand mail-in voting.

Is there voter fraud in Washington, D.C.?

Voter fraud has not been a problem in Washington, D.C., Board of Elections Public Information Officer Nick Jacobs said, adding that there had been a “very, very small handful of potential incidents” but that regulations prevent most instances of fraud.

Source: DCist, EAC.gov

Can a convicted felon vote in Washington, D.C.?

All residents, including felons, can vote. Officials can mail absentee ballots to inmates and offer registration drives at correctional facilities and halfway houses.

Source: DC Board of Elections

Does Washington, D.C. have voter ID laws?

The district does not require voter identification in most cases. If a voter registers online or by mail, email or fax, they must present one of the following forms of ID when voting for the first time: a copy of a current, valid government photo ID; a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck dated within 90 days of voting; any government-issued document. Voters may also submit a copy of valid ID with their registration, which eliminates the ID requirement when voting for the first time.

Source: District of Columbia Board of Elections

How do I vote early in Washington, D.C.?

The District of Columbia allows early voting. The Board of Elections sets the early voting window, but one cannot vote more than 12 days before the election. The district opens several early voting locations in each of its eight wards. Those who are eligible can vote at any of these locations.

Source: DC Council, DC Board of Elections

Can I vote by absentee ballot if I live in Washington, D.C.?

The District of Columbia offers absentee voting, according to Board of Elections Public Information Officer Nick Jacobs. If a person cannot vote from the address registered with the Board of Elections, they may request to have their ballot sent to a different address. To do this, voters must submit a mail-in ballot request form.

Source: Nick Jacobs, District of Columbia Board of Elections PIO

How do I vote by mail in Washington, D.C.?

The District of Columbia Board of Elections will mail ballots to all registered voters in the district during 2022 elections. One can submit the ballot by following its instructions. Voters should send their ballot in time for it to be postmarked on or before election day, and the board must receive it before the seventh day after the election.

Source: District of Columbia Board of Elections, D.C. Code, D.C. Council

What does redistricting look like in Washington, D.C.?

Washington D.C. is a district, not a state, so redistricting does not affect its representation in Congress. It does, however, affect local politics in the city's eight wards. Ward 7 expanded west to 15th Street north of Potomac Avenue, and Ward 8 in southeast D.C. grew across the Anacostia River to include the Navy Yard area. Redistricting also altered Wards 1, 2, 5 and 6, while Wards 3 and 4 did not change.

Source: DC Office of Planning

Can you protest at a Washington, D.C. polling place?

The district bans electioneering at polls. Officials ban campaign signs or personnel within 50 feet of the front door, said elections board spokesman Nick Jacobs, and workers ask voters to cover shirts or buttons with campaign messages inside polling places.

Source: DC Board of Elections PIO Nick Jacobs

*

EXPLORE BY STATE

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: A guide to voter rights in Washington, D.C. What you need to know before you cast a ballot