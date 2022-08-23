ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team is just over a week away from its season opener, and its Big Ten championship winning quarterback isn’t lacking confidence. “I think I’m by far playing my best football that I ever have in my life right now,” Cade McNamara told reporters Thursday just after being named one of five team captains. “I think I’m pushing the ball downfield, I’m throwing the ball with accuracy. My mechanics seem very clean right now. I’m not missing very often. My recognition of the defense right now, it seems very clean. And I think, the more time we’ve spent with the receivers over camp, I’ve been able to gain even more chemistry with them and just finding zones, whether it’s man coverage, zone coverage on how we’re dealing with those and our concepts and everything. I think this team is really ready.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO