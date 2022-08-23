ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

'It's a new year:' Michigan football out to prove 2021 wasn't a fluke

ANN ARBOR – The inside of Michigan’s football locker room received a small but significant touchup this offseason. Along the wall, the number of Wolverines’ Big Ten championships is painted in blue with a maize outline. The total increased from 42 to 43 as Michigan was one of the surprise teams in the country last season, finishing with a 12-2 record and winning its first conference title since 2004.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan QB Cade McNamara brimming with confidence: ‘I’m by far playing my best football’

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team is just over a week away from its season opener, and its Big Ten championship winning quarterback isn’t lacking confidence. “I think I’m by far playing my best football that I ever have in my life right now,” Cade McNamara told reporters Thursday just after being named one of five team captains. “I think I’m pushing the ball downfield, I’m throwing the ball with accuracy. My mechanics seem very clean right now. I’m not missing very often. My recognition of the defense right now, it seems very clean. And I think, the more time we’ve spent with the receivers over camp, I’ve been able to gain even more chemistry with them and just finding zones, whether it’s man coverage, zone coverage on how we’re dealing with those and our concepts and everything. I think this team is really ready.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Longtime assistant will replace Carol Hutchins as Michigan softball coach

ANN ARBOR – Michigan didn’t waste any time naming a successor to legendary softball coach Carol Hutchins. Shortly after the university announced Wednesday that Hutchins was retiring after 38 seasons, it appointed longtime assistant Bonnie Tholl as the program’s next head coach. Tholl, who has spent the past 29 years on the Wolverines’ staff, becomes the fourth head coach in program history.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Detroit Lions taking kicker battle into final exhibition game

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are taking their kicker battle between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson into the final preseason game. And while they’re still calling it a position battle, head coach Dan Campbell previously said it’s Seibert rocking the advantage. Campbell cited his field-goal kicking and kickoff ability as “outstanding.” Seibert has the bigger leg, and there’s not much debate there. He missed a 55-yard attempt off the post inside the dome in Indianapolis, though, but has continued to get more chances during the preseason.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Chipotle unionizes, first in the chain to do so

A Lansing Chipotle made company history as the first store to unionize in the burrito chain on Thursday. In a 11-3 vote, workers at the restaurant, located at 5805 W. Saginaw Highway, decided to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making it the first of the chain’s 3,000 locations to organize.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Garrett Baldwin’s big game vs. Hudsonville is no surprise for Saline football

SALINE – High praise was given to Garrett Baldwin following his performance to help Saline outlast Hudsonville, 24-15, in Thursday’s season opener. “Baldwin’s the best player on our team and if he’s not the best, he’s the second best,” said Saline coach Joe Palka. “I really believe that. And we’ve known it for a while, but for him to be able to play at such a high level on both sides of the ball all night is really remarkable.”
SALINE, MI
MLive

20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes

ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
