3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Wolverine recruiting report: A successful Michigan season vital to building 2023 class
Michigan’s football program entered the 2021 season with just 11 commits and a 2022 recruiting class that ranked outside the top 25 nationally. Given the Wolverines’ dismal 2020 campaign, a slow start on the trail was expected as many prospective recruits waited and watched to see how Jim Harbaugh’s program would respond on the field.
‘It’s a new year:’ Michigan football out to prove 2021 wasn’t a fluke
ANN ARBOR – The inside of Michigan’s football locker room received a small but significant touchup this offseason. Along the wall, the number of Wolverines’ Big Ten championships is painted in blue with a maize outline. The total increased from 42 to 43 as Michigan was one of the surprise teams in the country last season, finishing with a 12-2 record and winning its first conference title since 2004.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara brimming with confidence: ‘I’m by far playing my best football’
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team is just over a week away from its season opener, and its Big Ten championship winning quarterback isn’t lacking confidence. “I think I’m by far playing my best football that I ever have in my life right now,” Cade McNamara told reporters Thursday just after being named one of five team captains. “I think I’m pushing the ball downfield, I’m throwing the ball with accuracy. My mechanics seem very clean right now. I’m not missing very often. My recognition of the defense right now, it seems very clean. And I think, the more time we’ve spent with the receivers over camp, I’ve been able to gain even more chemistry with them and just finding zones, whether it’s man coverage, zone coverage on how we’re dealing with those and our concepts and everything. I think this team is really ready.”
Longtime assistant will replace Carol Hutchins as Michigan softball coach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan didn’t waste any time naming a successor to legendary softball coach Carol Hutchins. Shortly after the university announced Wednesday that Hutchins was retiring after 38 seasons, it appointed longtime assistant Bonnie Tholl as the program’s next head coach. Tholl, who has spent the past 29 years on the Wolverines’ staff, becomes the fourth head coach in program history.
What’s being said after Michigan softball’s Carol Hutchins retires after legendary career
Michigan’s Carol Hutchins might be retiring as the winningest softball coach in NCAA history, but her impact on the university and in women’s athletics extends way beyond results on the field. She is an icon in college softball and has coached hundreds of players during her 38 years...
Michigan’s Carol Hutchins, NCAA softball’s wins leader, retiring after 38 seasons
Michigan’s Carol Hutchins is retiring as the winningest softball coach in NCAA history. The university announced Wednesday that the 65-year-old is stepping down as the Wolverines’ head coach after 38 years at the helm. Hutchins is considered a trailblazer in the sport and developed Michigan into a perennial...
Hello, Ann Arbor: UM students return; troubled retail development changes course
University of Michigan students, who account for a sizable portion of Ann Arbor’s population during the fall and winter months, moved into dorms, fraternity houses, apartments and other abodes throughout the city this week. Classes start Monday. On Thursday, reporter Marty Slagter and multimedia specialist Jake Hamilton were out...
The readers have spoken: See which Week 1 Ann Arbor-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
The votes have been counted and the winner is in for Week 1 of the Michigan high school football season. MLive will send one of our photographers to Ann Arbor Huron vs. Lapeer at the Big House on Friday to shoot all the action.
See photos as Ann Arbor Huron takes on Lapeer at the Battle at the Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Lapeer High School took off running, and never looked back in their 32 -2 victory over Ann Arbor Huron at the Battle at the Big House on Friday, Aug. 26. Lapeer capitalized on Ann Arbor Huron’s offensive turnovers throughout the game, most notably with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter after Ann Arbor Huron threw an interception.
Subscribers! Download your free photos from Lapeer win’s 32-2 over Ann Arbor Huron
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The fans voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the action in Ann Arbor Huron’s opening week game against Lapeer. And now, subscribers can get high-resolution downloads of their favorite photos from the game for free. Just scroll through the above gallery...
Michigan’s Belle Isle Slide is a fun, epic trainwreck you can’t look away from
DETROIT - The term “ride at your own risk” has never rang more true than when it comes to the famous Belle Isle Giant Slide. After video went viral last weekend showing people going dangerously fast, getting air and slamming down on the unforgiving metal track, dozens of thrill-seekers couldn’t wait to get on the slide when it reopened today.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
Detroit Lions taking kicker battle into final exhibition game
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are taking their kicker battle between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson into the final preseason game. And while they’re still calling it a position battle, head coach Dan Campbell previously said it’s Seibert rocking the advantage. Campbell cited his field-goal kicking and kickoff ability as “outstanding.” Seibert has the bigger leg, and there’s not much debate there. He missed a 55-yard attempt off the post inside the dome in Indianapolis, though, but has continued to get more chances during the preseason.
Defending state champ Chelsea stunned by Trenton with goal-line stand in opener
TRENTON – There were questions about how Chelsea’s football team would reload for a state title defense after graduating more than 40 seniors from last year’s championship team. The Bulldogs found out Friday night that they’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Michigan Chipotle unionizes, first in the chain to do so
A Lansing Chipotle made company history as the first store to unionize in the burrito chain on Thursday. In a 11-3 vote, workers at the restaurant, located at 5805 W. Saginaw Highway, decided to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making it the first of the chain’s 3,000 locations to organize.
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ coming to select U.S. cities with just one Michigan stop
DETROIT - The same people who brought you “Immersive Van Gogh” and who are bringing you the upcoming “Immersive Klimt” as well as the upcoming “Immersive King Tut” have just announced another head-to-toe installation for the holiday season. “Immersive Nutcracker, A winter Miracle,” which...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
Garrett Baldwin’s big game vs. Hudsonville is no surprise for Saline football
SALINE – High praise was given to Garrett Baldwin following his performance to help Saline outlast Hudsonville, 24-15, in Thursday’s season opener. “Baldwin’s the best player on our team and if he’s not the best, he’s the second best,” said Saline coach Joe Palka. “I really believe that. And we’ve known it for a while, but for him to be able to play at such a high level on both sides of the ball all night is really remarkable.”
20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes
ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
