ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Lakers host Jumpers at Finley Field tonight

The Russell County Lakers will host the Somerset Briar Jumpers at Finley Field tonight. Both the Lakers and Jumpers enter tonight’s contest at 1-0 after picking up a win in Week 1. The Lakers defeated Adair County 27-14 in Week 1 while Somerset defeated Garrard County 28-14 last week.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Laker Soccer falls at Barren County, JV wins

The Laker Soccer team fell on the road at Barren County by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday. Ashton Jones scored the lone goal for the Lakers in the game with an assist from Carlos Gomez. The JV squad picked up a 5-1 win over Barren County. Brody Terry, Xavi...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RCHS hires Rexroat to lead softball program

The interim tag has been removed, as Tonya Rexroat has been hired as the head coach of the Russell County High School Lady Laker Softball team. Rexroat assumed the head coach role on an interim basis earlier this year after the job came open about a month before the season started, and led the Lady Lakers to an 18-11 record and a 16th District Championship.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Russell County, KY
Sports
County
Hart County, KY
Russell County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Russell County, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer Mourns For Griffin Baker

Mercer County Schools community—and everyone here at the Harrodsburg Herald—mourns the passing of Griffin Baker, 13. An 8th grader at King Middle School, Baker died due to injuries he suffered in an ATV accident. Griffin played baseball for the Titans and participated in FFA, according to a Facebook...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Local 4-H participant earns ribbon at state fair

Another Russell County 4-H youth has earned a ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Dalton Foley received a red ribbon in the 4-H Lawnmower Driving Contest earlier this week. The state fair runs through Sunday, August 28th. You can visit the state fair’s website at kystatefair.org.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 15, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 15 – Aug. 19, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Basketball Teams#Highschoolsports
lakercountry.com

Alexander Hill, age 32, of Russell Springs

Alexander “Alex” Hill, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was 32 years of age. Alex was born October 7, 1989, in Somerset. He worked with his dad, Curtis, in the family’s business, Hill’s Toilet Rental and Septic Service. Alex loved spending time with his woman, Bethany. He enjoyed playing with his two dogs, Bear and Hog, that he thought of as “his kids”. He loved driving his Dodge truck and leaving black smoke and tire marks behind.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County unemployment drops nearly one percent

The unemployment rate in Russell County fell nearly one percent from a year ago, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. A new report released on Thursday shows Russell County’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.1 percent in July 2021 to 5.2 percent in July 2022. While Russell County’s unemployment...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 11, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 11 – Aug. 22, 2022. Hannah R. Wyatt, 21, and Jackson T. Meredith, 21, both of Glasgow. Aug. 15, 2022:. Courtney J. Sentle, 23, and Beau D. Hurt, 21, both of...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins said as of now every school within the Boyle County School District will be assigned an SRO. Officials said the horrific...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Bowling Green, Kentucky This Weekend

If you want to have a fun and exciting weekend, here are some ideas of things to do in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The third largest city in Kentucky has plenty of attractions for families, including museums, live music venues, and adventure activities. Plus, there are plenty of mouthwatering food choices, as well as a plethora of outdoor activities and scenic views. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to keep you entertained in Bowling Green this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

11 indicted by Russell County grand jury

Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Franklin, KY USA

Found this sweet little heart when checking the mail. We had no idea what it was and immediately went to the website on the tag. What a cool movement! It definitely made our day and put a smile on our faces!!!
FRANKLIN, KY
wcluradio.com

Murder-for-hire scheme thwarted in Hart County

HORSE CAVE — Authorities in Hart County say a man was arrested after an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. The Hart Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the scheme on Aug. 19. An investigation found an inmate in Hart County had solicited an unnamed person to murder his estranged wife. He allegedly arranged payment and provided strategies to carry out the crime.
HART COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Section of Glasgow Public Square to close for concert Friday

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department wants to remind the public that streets around the square in downtown Glasgow will start closing tomorrow for an event. GPD stated the closure will be due to the Warren Zeiders concert on Friday, Aug. 26. Please use caution if you travel...
GLASGOW, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Head-on collision kills man in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy