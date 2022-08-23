Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Soccer falls at Wayne County, JV picks up win
The Russell County Lady Laker Soccer team fell on the road at Wayne County Tuesday evening by a score of 6-0. However, the JV team was able to come away with a 2-1 win over the Lady Cardinals. Addison Coffey scored both goals in the JV game.
lakercountry.com
Lakers host Jumpers at Finley Field tonight
The Russell County Lakers will host the Somerset Briar Jumpers at Finley Field tonight. Both the Lakers and Jumpers enter tonight’s contest at 1-0 after picking up a win in Week 1. The Lakers defeated Adair County 27-14 in Week 1 while Somerset defeated Garrard County 28-14 last week.
lakercountry.com
Laker Soccer falls at Barren County, JV wins
The Laker Soccer team fell on the road at Barren County by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday. Ashton Jones scored the lone goal for the Lakers in the game with an assist from Carlos Gomez. The JV squad picked up a 5-1 win over Barren County. Brody Terry, Xavi...
lakercountry.com
RCHS hires Rexroat to lead softball program
The interim tag has been removed, as Tonya Rexroat has been hired as the head coach of the Russell County High School Lady Laker Softball team. Rexroat assumed the head coach role on an interim basis earlier this year after the job came open about a month before the season started, and led the Lady Lakers to an 18-11 record and a 16th District Championship.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer Mourns For Griffin Baker
Mercer County Schools community—and everyone here at the Harrodsburg Herald—mourns the passing of Griffin Baker, 13. An 8th grader at King Middle School, Baker died due to injuries he suffered in an ATV accident. Griffin played baseball for the Titans and participated in FFA, according to a Facebook...
lakercountry.com
Local 4-H participant earns ribbon at state fair
Another Russell County 4-H youth has earned a ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Dalton Foley received a red ribbon in the 4-H Lawnmower Driving Contest earlier this week. The state fair runs through Sunday, August 28th. You can visit the state fair’s website at kystatefair.org.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 15, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 15 – Aug. 19, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
clayconews.com
SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY TRUCKER LEGEND PAUL BRAY "BIG BOPPER" OF LONDON PASSES AWAY
LONDON, KY - ClayCoNews is sad to report that on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 legendary trucker/racer Paul Bray "Big Bopper" of London, Kentucky finished his last race. We would like to take a moment and pay tribute to a man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
lakercountry.com
Alexander Hill, age 32, of Russell Springs
Alexander “Alex” Hill, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was 32 years of age. Alex was born October 7, 1989, in Somerset. He worked with his dad, Curtis, in the family’s business, Hill’s Toilet Rental and Septic Service. Alex loved spending time with his woman, Bethany. He enjoyed playing with his two dogs, Bear and Hog, that he thought of as “his kids”. He loved driving his Dodge truck and leaving black smoke and tire marks behind.
lakercountry.com
Russell County unemployment drops nearly one percent
The unemployment rate in Russell County fell nearly one percent from a year ago, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. A new report released on Thursday shows Russell County’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.1 percent in July 2021 to 5.2 percent in July 2022. While Russell County’s unemployment...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 11, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 11 – Aug. 22, 2022. Hannah R. Wyatt, 21, and Jackson T. Meredith, 21, both of Glasgow. Aug. 15, 2022:. Courtney J. Sentle, 23, and Beau D. Hurt, 21, both of...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
WKYT 27
Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins said as of now every school within the Boyle County School District will be assigned an SRO. Officials said the horrific...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Bowling Green, Kentucky This Weekend
If you want to have a fun and exciting weekend, here are some ideas of things to do in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The third largest city in Kentucky has plenty of attractions for families, including museums, live music venues, and adventure activities. Plus, there are plenty of mouthwatering food choices, as well as a plethora of outdoor activities and scenic views. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to keep you entertained in Bowling Green this weekend.
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Franklin, KY USA
Found this sweet little heart when checking the mail. We had no idea what it was and immediately went to the website on the tag. What a cool movement! It definitely made our day and put a smile on our faces!!!
wcluradio.com
Murder-for-hire scheme thwarted in Hart County
HORSE CAVE — Authorities in Hart County say a man was arrested after an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. The Hart Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the scheme on Aug. 19. An investigation found an inmate in Hart County had solicited an unnamed person to murder his estranged wife. He allegedly arranged payment and provided strategies to carry out the crime.
wnky.com
Section of Glasgow Public Square to close for concert Friday
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department wants to remind the public that streets around the square in downtown Glasgow will start closing tomorrow for an event. GPD stated the closure will be due to the Warren Zeiders concert on Friday, Aug. 26. Please use caution if you travel...
Head-on collision kills man in Madison County
MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
