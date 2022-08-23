If you want to have a fun and exciting weekend, here are some ideas of things to do in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The third largest city in Kentucky has plenty of attractions for families, including museums, live music venues, and adventure activities. Plus, there are plenty of mouthwatering food choices, as well as a plethora of outdoor activities and scenic views. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to keep you entertained in Bowling Green this weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO