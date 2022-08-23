ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing Farmers market celebrates new pathway

By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE
 4 days ago

HIBBING — A new accessible pathway is making it easier for people with mobility issues to enter and exit the Hibbing Farmers Market.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new eight-foot asphalt pathway is set for 2 p.m. today at the market located at Highway 169 and Highway 37, across from the McDonald’s restaurant in Hibbing.

“The dream of having a safe and comfortable walkway at the market has been in the works for a number of years,” Jill Hietala, a longtime market member and grant writer is quoted in a press release. “We watched customers shopping for locally grown produce struggle to get around.”

Hietala said making the market fully accessible has been a key part of its long-range plan to create a vibrant farmers market for the Hibbing area.

A variety of items are available at the Hibbing Farmers Market, including locally grown produce, crafts, and baked goods. All items are required to be grown or produced within a 50-mile radius of Hibbing.

With funding from the Hibbing Foundation and other sponsors, the Hibbing Farmers Market participates in the Power of Produce program, which helps get fresh fruits and vegetables into the hands of children and senior citizens. They are given “wooden nickels,” which they can use to redeem fruits and vegetables from farm market vendors. The vendors, in turn, are reimbursed for the tokens they take in.

Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency also participates in the market, and processes EBT and SNAP at its booth there. Some vendors are also certified to accept WIC benefits, according to the market’s website.

The Hibbing Farmers Market is looking for new vendors, and there’s a particularly high demand for vendors selling produce. More information on becoming a vendor is available on the market’s Facebook page.

