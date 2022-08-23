Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Mike Dean explains in-depth why Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool stood after given 'benefit of the doubt'
Mike Dean has explained in-depth why Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool stood after given the 'benefit of the doubt'. Rashford scored Manchester United's second goal in their big 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday. He slotted past Alisson after being put through by Anthony Martial. Rashford's goal stood following a...
UEFA・
Casemiro asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Man United
Casemiro had a priceless response when he was asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder has penned a four-year contract with United, who have splashed out £70 million and made him one of their top-earners on wages in the region of £350,000-a-week.
RELATED PEOPLE
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Jurgen Klopp’s “seven season curse” could signal the start of a rapid Liverpool decline
Liverpool are winless in the Premier League after collecting just two points from nine, is the "seven season curse" about to strike Jurgen Klopp again?. There is no doubting the impact Klopp has had at Liverpool since his arrival back in 2015. In his first press conference as Reds boss, the self proclaimed “Normal One” promised at least one title in four years time.
Jurgen Klopp admits he was 'wrong' about Liverpool problem everyone could see
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his side will look to sign a midfielder before Thursday's transfer deadline - admitting he was 'wrong' to overlook the problem. Klopp suggested he didn't need reinforcements in the middle of the park during pre-season. Four of Liverpool's midfielders are currently sidelined through injury...
West Brom striker Daryl Dike has been washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for eight months
West Brom forward Daryl Dike has confessed to washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for the past eight months. And no, this is not a joke. Here he is telling the story. The 22-year-old American, who joined Steve Bruce's side from MLS outfit Orlando City in January, opened up about the unfortunate series of events in a recent video on his TikTok account.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
Revealed: When Manchester United will face Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff and Omonoia in Europa League group stages
It has been confirmed that Manchester United will face Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff and Omonia in the 2022/23 Europa League group stages, and the dates for those matchdays where United will face these opponents have been revealed.
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. It has been widely reported that the London club have agreed a fee of £18 million for the Gabon international and that a move to Stamford Bridge is edging ever closer. Aubameyang only joined Barcelona...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bernardo Silva left 'unimpressed' as Manchester City reject €70M offer from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City have rejected a €70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline, according to a new report. In recent weeks, it has seemed like Silva has come to terms with spending the current campaign in Manchester. Several reports have suggested that the...
Chelsea's transfer mission revealed once Wesley Fofana signs amid Aubameyang, Gordon and De Jong interest
Chelsea’s transfer plans have been revealed as the Blues are set to complete the signing of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The Blues have reached a verbal agreement for the 21-year-old after personal terms have already been agreed regarding a six-year deal. It appears that Thomas Tuchel has finally...
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
'Destroyed mentally' Harry Maguire told he should join Chelsea this summer
Harry Maguire has been told to swap Manchester United for Chelsea this summer after a tough year at Old Trafford. The United captain was dropped from the starting XI for Monday's 2-1 win over Liverpool and faces a fight to win his place back. Chelsea raised the possibility of signing...
Player Ratings: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City (Charity Friendly)
Manchester City travelled to Spain this evening to play in an unusual mid-season friendly, taking on Barcelona in front of a sell-out crowd at the Camp Nou. The fixture was to raise awareness and funds for the degenerative nervous illness ALS. On the pitch, the match didn’t disappoint for the...
Manchester United line-up to face Southampton: Casemiro could make his Premier League debut for Erik ten Hag
Manchester United are set to take on Southampton in the Premier League. Last time out, Erik ten Hag's men triumphed over Liverpool, beating them 2-1 at Old Trafford for the Red Devils' first win of the season. The two goals were scored courtesy of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, and...
Match Preview: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)
Manchester City look to regain their momentum following two difficult fixtures over the previous week, as Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace make the trip up north. To say that the Cityzens’ previous two fixtures have proven to be a challenge would be quite the understatement, as the reigning champions have drawn in their previous two fixtures.
Is Brentford vs Everton on TV? Channel and live stream
Brentford take on Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium today, with Frank Lampard’s side aiming to win their first match of the season. The Merseyside outfit have lost two and drawn one of their opening three games, with a late Demarai Gray equaliser against Nottingham Forest their only salvation to deny a 100% losing start.
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0