Ten-year-old Texan Marlie McDonald has retired from mutton busting, having outgrown the sport. But in her time she could outride the best of them. Marlie’s exploits in the arena are documented in the short film Just Hold On, especially her gold buckle-winning effort at RodeoHouston in 2018. Just six years old then, McDonald climbed aboard a sheep, grabbed a couple fistfuls of wool and when the gate opened and the critter bolted, she kept her grip for 90 feet, earning a perfect score. “All the way to the wall!” hollered an excited announcer. “She’s done it!” “My heart was racing,” she recounts in...

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO