ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
SPORTbible

Jurgen Klopp’s “seven season curse” could signal the start of a rapid Liverpool decline

Liverpool are winless in the Premier League after collecting just two points from nine, is the "seven season curse" about to strike Jurgen Klopp again?. There is no doubting the impact Klopp has had at Liverpool since his arrival back in 2015. In his first press conference as Reds boss, the self proclaimed “Normal One” promised at least one title in four years time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uk#Reds#German#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy