Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom Handy
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Related
politicsny.com
5 Takeaways from Long Island’s August Primaries
A chaotic primary election season marred by lawsuits, repeatedly redrawn district lines and a court-ordered two-month delay in the congressional race vote reached an anticlimactic conclusion in the August primaries on Long Island. Of the 15 candidates running in four congressional primaries — two each for Democrats in Nassau County...
politicsny.com
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
politicsny.com
Public safety, composting, flooding issues and more discussed at borough president’s town hall in St. Albans
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards hosted a southeast Queens town hall in St. Albans on Thursday, Aug. 25, in which residents were able to ask questions and raise concerns with city agency representatives. Representatives from city agencies included the Department of Transportation...
politicsny.com
Gustavo Rivera beat the Bronx Democratic machine on Tuesday night, but can their relationship be rebuilt?
Much of the political theater surrounding the tightly-contested primary for New York’s 33rd Senate — which runs from Riverdale to the Bronx Zoo — was the Bronx Democrats’ decision to endorse first-time candidate Miguelina Camilo over the entrenched incumbent Gustavo Rivera. As Tuesday’s lone competitive Bronx...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
politicsny.com
NYPD adopts emergency rule ahead of new permit policy for concealed carry license
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. The NYPD announced an “emergency rule” late Wednesday afternoon setting new parameters for individuals seeking to obtain permits to carry guns in New York City. The rule aims to bring the city in compliance with a Supreme Court decision handed...
politicsny.com
Hochul credits gun task force for drop in shootings during meeting with ATF director
Governor Kathy Hochul chalked up recent state decreases in shootings, and an uptick in gun seizures, to her interstate gun task force Wednesday. The state has seized 6,000 illegal guns since January when the governor assembled the firearms panel, up 20% compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, shootings have dropped by around 11% across the Empire State.
politicsny.com
Veterans join battle over NYC carriage horses as pressure mounts on City Hall to outlaw the industry
United States Army veterans joined the fight over collapsed Midtown horse Ryder Wednesday, taking aim at the carriage horse industry for alleged animal neglect. As the exact whereabouts of the most famous New York City horse remains a mystery, more supporters of Ryder are coming forward and they are bringing more claims of abuse along with them.
politicsny.com
Mayor, Queens officials celebrate opening of new Queens school named after late 1969 Mets star Tommie Agee
Several elected officials joined members of the 1969 Mets and the family of their late teammate Tommie Agee to celebrate the opening of the Tommie L. Agee Educational Campus in East Elmhurst Friday, Aug. 26. Several people in attendance spoke about the significance of Agee being honored this way in a community he loved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
politicsny.com
Hochul ledges $4 million in funds for mental health workforce diversity
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $4 million pledge to increase mental healthcare workforce diversity. $2 million of the fund will each be distributed to both SUNY and CUNY schools supporting tuition assistance, paid internships and direct stipends specifically for minority and multilingual students pursuing mental health degrees. “As...
politicsny.com
Sunnyside councilwoman takes part in Global Korean Politicians Forum in Seoul
Councilwoman Julie Won is back in Queens following a week-long trip to Seoul, South Korea, where she joined 50 individuals from the Korean diaspora who were invited to the 8th Annual Global Korean Politicians Forum, hosted by the Overseas Korea Foundation. Won took part in discussions on global political issues...
Comments / 0