Bronx, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

5 Takeaways from Long Island’s August Primaries

A chaotic primary election season marred by lawsuits, repeatedly redrawn district lines and a court-ordered two-month delay in the congressional race vote reached an anticlimactic conclusion in the August primaries on Long Island. Of the 15 candidates running in four congressional primaries — two each for Democrats in Nassau County...
Public safety, composting, flooding issues and more discussed at borough president’s town hall in St. Albans

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards hosted a southeast Queens town hall in St. Albans on Thursday, Aug. 25, in which residents were able to ask questions and raise concerns with city agency representatives. Representatives from city agencies included the Department of Transportation...
Hochul credits gun task force for drop in shootings during meeting with ATF director

Governor Kathy Hochul chalked up recent state decreases in shootings, and an uptick in gun seizures, to her interstate gun task force Wednesday. The state has seized 6,000 illegal guns since January when the governor assembled the firearms panel, up 20% compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, shootings have dropped by around 11% across the Empire State.
Veterans join battle over NYC carriage horses as pressure mounts on City Hall to outlaw the industry

United States Army veterans joined the fight over collapsed Midtown horse Ryder Wednesday, taking aim at the carriage horse industry for alleged animal neglect. As the exact whereabouts of the most famous New York City horse remains a mystery, more supporters of Ryder are coming forward and they are bringing more claims of abuse along with them.
Hochul ledges $4 million in funds for mental health workforce diversity

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $4 million pledge to increase mental healthcare workforce diversity. $2 million of the fund will each be distributed to both SUNY and CUNY schools supporting tuition assistance, paid internships and direct stipends specifically for minority and multilingual students pursuing mental health degrees. “As...
Sunnyside councilwoman takes part in Global Korean Politicians Forum in Seoul

Councilwoman Julie Won is back in Queens following a week-long trip to Seoul, South Korea, where she joined 50 individuals from the Korean diaspora who were invited to the 8th Annual Global Korean Politicians Forum, hosted by the Overseas Korea Foundation. Won took part in discussions on global political issues...
