Veterans on Lake get new memorial

A memorial stone has been placed at Veterans on the Lake (VOTL) in Ely by the Navy Chiefs of the Fleet Reserve Association. This memorial is a black/gray granite stone engraved "Honoring all USN, USMC, and USCG who served Fleet Reserve." The Fleet Reserve is comprised of the three sea service branches of the military - Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard - the only branches where personnel serve shipboard. Accepting the stone from Navy Master Chief, Gene Jarnagin is Andy Berkenpas, GM at VOTL. The stone is to be placed in the flower garden at the main entrance as a reminder to Veterans their service to country is much appreciated and not forgotten. The Fleet Reserve Navy Chiefs have also placed a duplicate stone on the Viking Ship at U.S. Bank Stadium.