Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com
Campus Pride names Elon University a top university for LGBTQIA+ students
Elon University has been recognized as one of the top colleges and universities for LGBTQIA+ students in the 2022 “Best of the Best” list from Campus Pride. The national nonprofit resource works to make higher education safer and more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ communities on university campuses, according to Elon University’s Gender and LGBTQIA Center.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Carnival on the commons
Students representing Student Union Board share information about the organization during the fall carnival on Aug. 26. Elon’s Student Union Board hosted the annual fall carnival on Young Commons Aug. 26 from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. where students gathered with snacks and games. Erica Matkins, member of the...
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC’s Mark Robinson backs off his call to stop teaching science in elementary school
In Durham, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson appeared to take a step back from his position in his upcoming book on eliminating science and history curricula in elementary schools.
Guilford County Schools receives national recognition from the Biden-Harris Administration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is receiving national recognition. The district is one of 15 districts across the country being highlighted by the Biden-Harris administration for the way its American Rescue Plan funds are being used. First lady Jill Biden is encouraging other school districts to follow...
mebaneenterprise.com
New Montessori school set for opening day in Mebane
Children’s Garden Montessori will have its open house Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with its official opening on Aug. 29. In February of this year, Brandi Austin, the school’s owner, cited Mebane’s rapid growth as key to the increasing demand for her school. “I...
High Point University
Good Morning America Spotlights Eagle from HPU’s Convocation
During the official welcoming of High Point University’s Class of 2026, Clark the eagle soared over new students, symbolizing the ideals of free enterprise, independence and the ability to pursue new opportunities in the United States. On national ABC News stations across the country, GMA shared this clip of Clark traveling back home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
Guilford County Schools gets national shout for post-pandemic programs
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools were a topic in a national conversation Thursday about how best to use federal dollars to fight a loss in learning caused by COVID-19. Specifically this media briefing by federal government officials – including First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona – was to discuss […]
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure
For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
wschronicle.com
AKAs bring back community day in full force
After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
3 things to know about student loan forgiveness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know has three things to know about the new student loan forgiveness you need to keep in mind. You're hearing this a lot, "up to". In President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan borrowers can get up to $20,000 or up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.
triad-city-beat.com
From Sam’s Club to Broadway, actor J. Andrew Speas talks UNCG, leading protests, landing ‘Aladdin’
It was just a few years ago that actor J. Andrew Speas was spending his afternoons working part time at Sam’s Club. His big role? Passing out free food. “I had to take the time to grow up,” he says of that period of his life. “I was working at Sam’s Club giving out samples, which is probably the best acting gig you could have.”
WXII 12
South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools unveils new security protocols to ease students’ anxiety for return to campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In the last six days of the summer vacation, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School has begun to put the final touches on new security technology and protocols that will be in place across the district to make students and their parents feel safer and more secure the moment they step onto campus. […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University men’s soccer shuts out Milwaukee in season opener
DURHAM, N.C. – For the second straight season, sophomore midfielder Scott Vatne scored a crucial goal for the Elon University men’s soccer team in its first regular season game, as a successful header in the 25th minute proved to be the game-winning tally in Elon’s 2-0 victory against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.
Comments / 0