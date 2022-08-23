ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Campus Pride names Elon University a top university for LGBTQIA+ students

Elon University has been recognized as one of the top colleges and universities for LGBTQIA+ students in the 2022 “Best of the Best” list from Campus Pride. The national nonprofit resource works to make higher education safer and more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ communities on university campuses, according to Elon University’s Gender and LGBTQIA Center.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Carnival on the commons

Students representing Student Union Board share information about the organization during the fall carnival on Aug. 26. Elon’s Student Union Board hosted the annual fall carnival on Young Commons Aug. 26 from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. where students gathered with snacks and games. Erica Matkins, member of the...
ELON, NC
Elon, NC
Education
City
Elon, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

New Montessori school set for opening day in Mebane

Children’s Garden Montessori will have its open house Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with its official opening on Aug. 29. In February of this year, Brandi Austin, the school’s owner, cited Mebane’s rapid growth as key to the increasing demand for her school. “I...
MEBANE, NC
High Point University

Good Morning America Spotlights Eagle from HPU’s Convocation

During the official welcoming of High Point University’s Class of 2026, Clark the eagle soared over new students, symbolizing the ideals of free enterprise, independence and the ability to pursue new opportunities in the United States. On national ABC News stations across the country, GMA shared this clip of Clark traveling back home.
HIGH POINT, NC
wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure

For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
ELON, NC
wschronicle.com

AKAs bring back community day in full force

After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 things to know about student loan forgiveness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know has three things to know about the new student loan forgiveness you need to keep in mind. You're hearing this a lot, "up to". In President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan borrowers can get up to $20,000 or up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.
triad-city-beat.com

From Sam’s Club to Broadway, actor J. Andrew Speas talks UNCG, leading protests, landing ‘Aladdin’

It was just a few years ago that actor J. Andrew Speas was spending his afternoons working part time at Sam’s Club. His big role? Passing out free food. “I had to take the time to grow up,” he says of that period of his life. “I was working at Sam’s Club giving out samples, which is probably the best acting gig you could have.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University men’s soccer shuts out Milwaukee in season opener

DURHAM, N.C. – For the second straight season, sophomore midfielder Scott Vatne scored a crucial goal for the Elon University men’s soccer team in its first regular season game, as a successful header in the 25th minute proved to be the game-winning tally in Elon’s 2-0 victory against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.
ELON, NC

