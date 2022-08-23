Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
HometownLife.com
Bash returns to Plymouth-Canton Schools
Pizza, a petting farm and a plethora of people are in the lineup for the annual Back-to-School Bash at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the bus loop behind Salem High School, 46181 Joy Road in Canton. The whole community is invited. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego
We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.
fox2detroit.com
After kidney failure battle, Southfield teacher receives donated organs from 2-year-old
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last summer, Jean Washington was battling kidney failure. Her condition was so dire that the mother of three and teacher at MacArthur K8 University in Southfield needed dialysis. "I missed more school this year than I've missed in my entire career," she said. This year,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton Township rejects former state senator’s demand for information on election machines
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A local township says “No” to a conspiracy theorist’s request for sensitive information straight from the election machines. Former state senator Patrick Colbeck wanted Canton Township to give him critical election data from 2020. The answer was “No way.” The attendance clerk...
Spinal Column
MDNR considering ‘no-wake’ request for Bogie Lake
Homeowners on Bogie Lake are requesting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources establish a “no-wake” rule on the entire lake, including the canal on Beryl Avenue. Residents are also looking to limit electric vessels to no more than 2 horsepower (HP) per foot of vessel. “This lake only...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County businesses fighting to survive amid nearby construction
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Despite a whole lot of orange barrels and road-closed signs in the area, one Oakland County community wants everybody to know, yes, they are open for business as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Necessary bridge work and road repair have Cass Lake Road...
The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville
The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
The Oakland Press
Officials looking for source of E. coli infections in Oakland County
Oakland County Health Division officials are working with state authorities to determine the source of 15 cases of E. coli infection over the past several months. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a statement that said the number of infections in Oakland and west Michigan’s Kent and Ottawa counties had triggered an investigation.
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Eater
Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now
Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Clair County mother gives back in honor of daughter who drowned in Lake Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It started out as a beautiful day at the beach but moments later it became a nightmare. Kory Ernster and Emily MacDonald died in Lake Michigan on August 8 when they were swimming in South Haven. Ernster was 22 and from Novi, MacDonald was 19...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
michiganradio.org
40 years of literature and love at Oak Park bookstore
Cary Loren (left) and Colleen Kammer (right), have been running the Book Beat bookstore in Oak Park, Michigan for 40 years. They celebrate their 40-year anniversary of business on August 28, 2022. If you’re looking for a calm, quiet place to get lost in a good story, there’s nothing quite...
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills reconsiders plans to Fisher property after developer scales back proposal
A previously denied proposal for a skilled nursing facility and residential units at the historic St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center may get to break ground after all. Farmington Hills City Council recently approved a revised planned unit development and site plan for the project. The city and developers still need to reach a planned unit development agreement before construction can begin at the property, located at the corner of 12 Mile and Inkster roads.
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
HometownLife.com
The Farmington A&W is back. And the old-school drive-in is now open all year.
Root beer is back flowing along Grand River in Farmington. After being closed the entire summer, the A&W drive-in at 30732 Grand River has opened under new ownership. Randy Hadid, a Farmington High School alumnus and Northville resident, recently acquired the drive-in. "It's excellent," he said. "We were kind of...
Taylor-based organization receives over $5.8 million to grow apprenticeships
Southeast Michigan Community Alliance is a recipient of a $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, according to an announcement Wednesday. The Taylor-based organization joins eight other organizations across the nation, all of which will receive funding from a $50 million pool called the Apprenticeship Building America grant program, a news release said. The funding is specifically for organizations that are registered apprenticeship hubs that assist in designing, developing and delivering programs.
