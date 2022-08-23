Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Locally Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog have developed this morning, especially in valleys. Visibilities can be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Motorists should keep their distance and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog will dissipate between 8 and 9 AM at most locations.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Areas of Fog Expected This Morning The combination of clear skies, light winds, and some residual ground moisture from recent rains have led to the development of fog this morning. In general, patchy fog will be likely across the region this morning. However, more extensive areas of locally dense fog will be possible down in the river valleys, low-lying areas, and the typical fog prone areas. Motorists should slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog is expected to mix out after sunrise. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and you local media for the latest updates.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Locally Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog have developed this morning, especially in valleys. Visibilities can be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Motorists should keep their distance and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog will dissipate between 8 and 9 AM at most locations.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford Areas of Fog Expected This Morning The combination of clear skies, light winds, and some residual ground moisture from recent rains have led to the development of fog this morning. In general, patchy fog will be likely across the region this morning. However, more extensive areas of locally dense fog will be possible down in the river valleys, low-lying areas, and the typical fog prone areas. Motorists should slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog is expected to mix out after sunrise. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and you local media for the latest updates.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Ross; Shelby; Union Locally Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog have developed this morning, with some locally dense fog possible. Visibilities will be reduced to less than a quarter of a miles at times. Motorists should allow extra travel time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog will dissipate by 9 AM at most locations.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning After an evening of showers and thunderstorms, clearing skies have now set the stage for the formation of fog through the area. This fog will be thickest in the valleys and result in visibilities below a quarter of a mile, at times. Motorists should slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. Look for the fog to start to clear out after sunrise.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming Locally Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog have developed this morning, especially in valleys. Visibilities can be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Motorists should keep their distance and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog will dissipate between 8 and 9 AM at most locations.
weather.gov
Child Abduction Emergency issued for Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 00:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Barbour; Berkeley; Boone; Braxton; Brooke; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Fayette; Gilmer; Grant; Greenbrier; Hampshire; Hancock; Hardy; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Marion; Marshall; Mason; McDowell; Mercer; Mineral; Mingo; Monongalia; Monroe; Morgan; Nicholas; Ohio; Pendleton; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Preston; Putnam; Raleigh; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Summers; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Webster; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming The following message is transmitted at the request of the West Virginia EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Charleston West Virginia. We have just received this important announcement regarding an abducted child in South Charleston, Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff`s Office and the West Virginia State Police are looking for Carter Wayne Fulks; A white male, 4 years old, approximately 4 feet tall, 40 pounds, blonde hair,blue eyes. The child was last seen at 6821 Brounland Road, Alum Creek, West Virginia and is believed to be in extreme danger. Authorities advise the child was likely abducted by his mother Sarah Hall. They may be traveling in a Blue SUV with unknown tag which was last seen traveling west. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carter Fulks, please contact Kanawha County Sheriff`s Office at 304-357-0169 or the West Virginia State Police, your local 911, or *SP on cell phone.
