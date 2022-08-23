Effective: 2022-08-27 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Areas of Fog Expected This Morning The combination of clear skies, light winds, and some residual ground moisture from recent rains have led to the development of fog this morning. In general, patchy fog will be likely across the region this morning. However, more extensive areas of locally dense fog will be possible down in the river valleys, low-lying areas, and the typical fog prone areas. Motorists should slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog is expected to mix out after sunrise. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and you local media for the latest updates.

