weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union Locally Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog have developed this morning, with some locally dense fog possible. Visibilities will be reduced to less than a quarter of a miles at times. Motorists should allow extra travel time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog will dissipate between 9 and 10 AM at most locations.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Areas of Fog Expected This Morning The combination of clear skies, light winds, and some residual ground moisture from recent rains have led to the development of fog this morning. In general, patchy fog will be likely across the region this morning. However, more extensive areas of locally dense fog will be possible down in the river valleys, low-lying areas, and the typical fog prone areas. Motorists should slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations this morning. The fog is expected to mix out after sunrise. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and you local media for the latest updates.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will continue to develop this morning, and the fog may be locally dense at times through 9 AM EDT. Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities across short distances early this morning due to the patchy nature of the fog. Localized visibilities of less than one quarter of a mile are possible.
