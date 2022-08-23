Read full article on original website
KMAland Small Class 11-Player Week 1 (8/26): Treynor wins thriller, Battle for the Rock back to Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Treynor won a thriller, Underwood rolled, the Battle for the Rock went back to Mount Ayr and Kuemper, Sidney, AHSTW and SW Valley also won in small-class 11-Player action on Friday. Treynor 21 St. Albert 17. Kayden Dirks hit Alan Young on a Hail Mary touchdown just before...
kmaland.com
Southwest Valley holds off Central Decatur in defensive dandy
(Corning) -- It wasn't pretty, but the only thing Southwest Valley football cares about is their 1-0 start. The Timberwolves use their traditional recipe of an efficient ground game and sound defense to escape with a 17-11 win over Central Decatur in their 2022 opener. "We win ugly," Coach Anthony...
kmaland.com
KMAland Triangle Week 1 (8/26): Shenandoah, Red Oak pick up Week 1 wins
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak were both winners while Clarinda fell to Creston in KMAland triangle football action on Friday. Cole Scamman had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns while Brody Cullin finished with two catches for 85 yards and a score. Blake Herold pitched in three grabs for 96 yards, and Jade Spangler had one catch for a 53-yard touchdown. Beau Gardner rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Dickerson tallied 81 yards on the ground and scored once.
kmaland.com
Hayes, Panthers handle Clarinda in season opener
(Creston) -- Every team wants a 1-0 start, but few expect to be firing on all cylinders in the season opener. Creston (1-0) did just that and then some Friday with a 28-12 win over Clarinda (0-1). “I think our kids had all the respect for Clarinda,” Creston head coach...
kmaland.com
KMAland Football (8/25): LC, SC North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling, Gretna all winners
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Sioux City North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling and Gretna were all winners in KMAland high school football action on Thursday. Lewis Central won a thriller, scoring the final 14 points in the final minutes of the game. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
kmaland.com
Lewis Central comes back, reigns supreme in 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- A matchup between two defending state champions lived up to the hype on Thursday night. Three hundred sixty-three days after surrendering a double-digit lead to Harlan, the Lewis Central football team staged a memorable comeback with two touchdowns in the final three minutes for a thrilling 30-27 win.
kmaland.com
Underwood at Tri-Center Varsity Football
Underwood at Tri-Center Varsity Football
kmaland.com
Clarinda primed for big season with returning talent, offensive firepower
(Clarinda) -- Offensive starpower will be abundant for the Clarinda Cardinals as they head into the new football season. Clarinda returns a host of assets to a squad that found its groove during the latter half of last season. The Cardinals opened 2021 with three straight losses before winning four of their last five regular season games and earning themselves a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Week 1 (8/26): Ashland-Greenwood nabs statement win
(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.
kmaland.com
Stanton volleyball ready to contend in talented Corner Conference
(Stanton) -- The Stanton volleyball program returns plenty of experience and is ready to compete in the ultra-talented Corner Conference. The Viqueens got their first taste of live action Tuesday night when they swept Clarinda and Lenox. "We're excited to get back on the court," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "It...
kmaland.com
Kansas commit Herold leading optimistic Shenandoah into season opener
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team enters 2022 in search of their first playoff berth since 2015. To get there, the Mustangs hope to lean on a new quarterback, a more balanced offense and a Division I recruit. "We're ready to go," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "The kids had a...
kmaland.com
Week 1 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 1 (8/26): East Atchison, Rock Port roll to 1-0 starts
(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were KMAland Missouri winners in football action on Friday. Jarrett Spinnato had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, a pick-six and a 20-yard scoop and score. Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20. Micah Makings had 102 yards rushing...
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, August 25th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Harlan/Lewis Central football while plenty of cross country, football, golf, softball and volleyball is also on the Thursday slate. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below. KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT Auburn. AT Collins-Maxwell. AT Bishop Heelan Catholic. AT Spencer (LeMars) AT...
kmaland.com
Thompson era begins in Sidney on Friday
(Sidney) -- A new era begins in Sidney this Friday with Shawn Thompson taking over for long-time coach Donnie Sears when the Cowboys welcome Wayne. “I think it’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Coach Thompson told KMA Sports. “I know the kids and the program already, being a long-time assistant coach. We’ve done a few things to tweak it and make it a little different, but it’s gone smooth.”
kmaland.com
College Soccer (8/27): Northwest Missouri State women open with win
(KMAland) — Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer opened their season with a win on Friday. Check out the regional soccer scoreboard below.
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska pitcher Bradford transfers to Kansas
(Lawrence) – New Kansas baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald has announced the addition of 18 transfers to the program. Those transfers include former Nebraska pitcher Ethan Bradford. Bradford appeared in four games for the Huskers in 2022 with a 4.75 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
kmaland.com
Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
kmaland.com
