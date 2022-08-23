ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
MSNBC

Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)

To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
POLITICO

Let's make a deal

THE BUZZ: Looking to make a deal? Then get ready for a long weekend, because the next three days are critical. Time was that compromise language and rejected-then-revived bills would emerge in the final frenetic hours of the state's legislative session. Members would be asked to vote on newborn policy proposals with minimal time for vetting. That down-to-the-wire legislating could make it difficult to determine just what the Legislature was passing. Important policies emerging from opaque backroom machinations didn’t bolster public trust in a transparent democratic process.
PBS NewsHour

2022 Florida Primary Election Results

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General

The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee:  “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

RESULTS: Florida Attorney General election

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Dan Uhlfelder are among three Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who doesn’t have a primary opponent. Ayala received national attention for refusing to seek the death penalty in murder cases. Uhlfelder has been a frequent critic of DeSantis and made headlines by walking Panhandle beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the governor’s COVID-19 policies.
FLORIDA STATE

