Defendants targeted in DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were told they could vote
DeSantis’ office has ignored questions about local elections office sending voting cards to ex-felons before their arrests last week.
Crist to pick Miami teachers union head as his running mate
Karla Hernández-Mats has been president of United Teachers of Dade since 2016.
Florida Primary 2022: In red Florida, some of the reddest candidates went down
In reddening Florida — home to chief disruptor Donald Trump — some of the most bombastic, far-right candidates on the ballot Tuesday failed to win their congressional primaries. Candidate: FBI agents would go "home in a body bag" ...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
floridapolitics.com
New ‘Watchtower’ website to scrutinize Ron DeSantis’ donor relationships
Is DeSantis 'abandoning' Floridians for his national base of donors?. New scrutiny is promised for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cozy ties to some of the richest people in the country, who happen also to be some of his biggest donors. DeSantis Watch, a collaboration between Florida Watch and Progress...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four Florida School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released four school board members from office and duties on Friday. DeSantis suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these
POLITICO
Let's make a deal
THE BUZZ: Looking to make a deal? Then get ready for a long weekend, because the next three days are critical. Time was that compromise language and rejected-then-revived bills would emerge in the final frenetic hours of the state's legislative session. Members would be asked to vote on newborn policy proposals with minimal time for vetting. That down-to-the-wire legislating could make it difficult to determine just what the Legislature was passing. Important policies emerging from opaque backroom machinations didn’t bolster public trust in a transparent democratic process.
2022 Florida Primary Election Results
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
click orlando
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Lee Tops Stargel, Toledo In Florida Congressional Race
Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee cleaned up Tuesday night, winning the Republican nomination in the new 15th congressional district that sweeps across the greater Tampa Bay region. As of 9 p.m., Lee, also a former circuit judge, had 41.5 percent of the
wogx.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
MSNBC
He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost won the state's 10th congressional district primary this week, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and message. Frost also discusses driving Uber while campaigning as a means of supporting himself. If elected, he would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress.Aug. 25, 2022.
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Campaign Drops New “Top Gov” Ad Targeting Corporate Media
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign launched a new ad “Top Gov” targeting corporate media in a “need for speed” kind of way. “Top Gov,” a 60-second television ad airing nationally, pulls from the Governor’s military past by putting a fun spin on the movie Top
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Fired Florida COVID data scientist to challenge Gaetz for U.S. House seat
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will face Democratic challenger Rebekah Jones, a fired Florida Health Department data scientist who rose to national prominence early in the pandemic, in the state's 1st Congressional District race in November, per AP. Driving the news: Gaetz saw off two Republican primary challengers, while Jones defeated...
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
WESH
RESULTS: Florida Attorney General election
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Dan Uhlfelder are among three Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who doesn’t have a primary opponent. Ayala received national attention for refusing to seek the death penalty in murder cases. Uhlfelder has been a frequent critic of DeSantis and made headlines by walking Panhandle beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the governor’s COVID-19 policies.
