El Paso's billion dollar budget approval hopes to tackle first responder staffing shortage
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
El Paso school districts overcoming substitute teacher shortage
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — School districts across El Paso are overcoming a shortage in substitute teachers with bonus incentives. The need for them inside of a classroom for some local districts isn’t as high anymore. Socorro ISD and Canutillo ISD are attributing that change to their aggressive hiring incentives.
New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
Sunland Park Planning and Zoning Commission denies rezoning land off of Frontera Road
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sunland Park City Planning and Zoning Commission denied the rezoning of Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane on Wednesday. The current landowner requested rezoning approval to build 224 new homes and two open space parks on the 62.87 acres on the southwest corner of Girl Scout Lane and Frontera Road.
Attorney shares next steps after filing petition to remove El Paso County DA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Criminal Defense Attorney Omar Carmona filed a multi-page court petition at the El Paso County District Clerk's Office on Wednesday to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office. Carmona said a judge will have to issue a citation and then it will...
Doña Ana Detention Center increases staffing levels amidst staffing shortages nationwide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. CBS4 spoke with the...
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
Thousands of NMSU students to potentially benefit from Biden's federal loan relief program
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — President Biden’s federal loan relief program is going to impact many students across El Paso and Las Cruces. Thousands of students are now eligible for student loan relief at New Mexico State University. CBS4 spoke with two of those students who are eligible...
Survey: Shoppers plan to spend $178 on Labor Day weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With Labor Day sales around the corner, RetailMeNot, the online coupon company, has listed what discounts will be available for Labor Day weekend sales. Labor Day weekend will have discounts on categories like grills, mattresses and appliances. RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 shoppers to discover...
Sun Metro adds LIFT service, new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be available next week. Starting August 31, Sun Metro riders and LIFT riders can be taken to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The new route will be added at the Arturo Tury...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
El Paso County public defender files 616 more motions to dismiss cases
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed an additional 20 cases at referral court on Wednesday and 616 more motions to dismiss were filed by El Paso County Public Defender Kelli Childress. Childress claimed she filed motions because El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales...
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
UTEP to receive $1.5 million in federal grant to support mechanical engineering students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has been awarded a $1,500,000 federal grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday. This award will support talented, financially challenged mechanical engineering students who are studying robotics, autonomous systems, machine...
Las Cruces resident scammed by credit card skimmers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces artist and writer George Mendoza told CBS4 his credit cards were ripped off at least five times by credit card skimmers at different gas stations and ATM machines in Las Cruces between the months of July and August. Skimmers are electronic devices...
El Paso Water's only female truck driver hopes to inspire next generation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to Laura Chaparro-Casas, a female truck driver with El Paso Water who’s made it her mission to drive change in our community.
Veteran says Sun Metro route to William Beaumont Army Medical center is a 'game changer'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
Seizure nets Tramadol pills, 90 pounds of pork bologna at Santa Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A bologna and Tramadol pill smuggling attempt was stopped Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Santa Teresa seized 4,600 Tramadol pills and 90 pounds of prohibited pork bologna. A 34-year-old woman from the U.S. who said she had nothing...
