El Paso, TX

City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso school districts overcoming substitute teacher shortage

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — School districts across El Paso are overcoming a shortage in substitute teachers with bonus incentives. The need for them inside of a classroom for some local districts isn’t as high anymore. Socorro ISD and Canutillo ISD are attributing that change to their aggressive hiring incentives.
EL PASO, TX
New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
EL PASO, TX
Sun Metro increases reduced fare

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
EL PASO, TX
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
Survey: Shoppers plan to spend $178 on Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With Labor Day sales around the corner, RetailMeNot, the online coupon company, has listed what discounts will be available for Labor Day weekend sales. Labor Day weekend will have discounts on categories like grills, mattresses and appliances. RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 shoppers to discover...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces resident scammed by credit card skimmers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces artist and writer George Mendoza told CBS4 his credit cards were ripped off at least five times by credit card skimmers at different gas stations and ATM machines in Las Cruces between the months of July and August. Skimmers are electronic devices...
LAS CRUCES, NM

