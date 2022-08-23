Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Production Halted Next Week At GM Silao Plant
General Motors just announced that it will halt production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks at the GM Silao plant in Mexico for one week. Per a recent report from from Reuters, which cites an unnamed GM spokesperson, the automaker will suspend production of...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac CT5 discount continues offering up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 Cadlillac CT5 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well. However, the above offers are not available on the high-performance 2022...
gmauthority.com
GM Shows First Look Inside Next-Gen Chevy Montana
General Motors is hosting a web series dedicated to the final development stage of the next-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, where the automaker recently showed a first look inside Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary showed the first glimpse of the next-generation Chevy Montana’s interior during the...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Seeker 1.5T Engine Boasts Class-Leading Output
In addition to debuting Chevrolet’s latest design evolution and introducing new features for the brand, General Motors has announced that the all-new Chevy Seeker features the most powerful turbocharged 1.5L engine in its class. SAIC-GM confirmed that the all-new Chevy Seeker is powered by GM’s new eighth-generation turbocharged 1.5L...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac CT6 Spy Shots Reveal Production Lighting
GM is developing a second generation for the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan, with plans to release the new full-size four-door for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the upcoming 2024 Cadillac CT6 testing in prototype form with production lighting elements. This isn’t the first time...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Reflects On Major Brand Milestones For 120th Anniversary
Cadillac is celebrating its 120th birthday this year, which it has marked with a series of special edition models, including a special Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 120th Anniversary Edition model. The automaker’s media department recently took the time to reflect on some of its major brand milestones since it was founded in August of 1902, tracing its history from early innovations like the V16 to current-day technology like Super Cruise.
gmauthority.com
No Layoffs Planned, GM Says
The auto industry is facing rising costs due to inflation, the chip shortage and various production setbacks, which has led Ford to lay off 3,000 employees globally – the vast majority of them in Michigan. GM has no plans to follow in its arch rival’s footsteps, however, with a spokesperson confirming it has executed other cost reduction measures and will not lay off employees in the near future.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pricing Revealed
GM Authority has exclusively uncovered pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup as its production start date later this month approaches. Pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has increased by $1,000 over 2022 on every trim level except for the Denali Ultimate and AT4, which have received respective price increases of $900 and $1,900. That means the price of the least expensive model, the Pro trim level in the Regular Cab, Standard Box body style equipped with rear-wheel drive and the turbocharged 2.7L L3B engine, now starts at $40,020 including the mandatory $1,795 destination freight charge and 3-year OnStar and Connected Services plan. The SLE Double Cab with RWD and the 2.7L L3B engine will now start at $50,995, while an identically-equipped Elevation trim will start at $52,595. The SLT Crew Cab, which comes standard with RWD and the naturally aspirated 5.3L L84 V8 gasoline engine, starts at $56,495.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2022 Tech Experience Index Study
Chevy ranked above average among mass-market brands in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study, which attempts to gauge how effectively automakers implement new vehicle technologies in their latest products, and how reliable these systems prove to be over time. For this study, J.D. Power surveyed 84,165...
gmauthority.com
GM Says EVs Will Have Low Impact On Brazil’s Power Grid
GM just released a new episode of its new educational web series on electric vehicles in South America that launched last month, in which it states that EVs will have little impact on the power grid in Brazil – the region’s largest auto market. The automaker recently commissioned...
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is now live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to view the SUV’s new available options and receive a complete pricing estimate on their preferred specification. One of the noteworthy changes applied to the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is a...
gmauthority.com
Used Chevy Bolt EV Prices Increased 30 Percent In July 2022
Generally speaking, used car prices are still very high, and that includes pricing for used examples of the Chevy Bolt EV. In fact, according to one recent report, used Chevy Bolt EV prices increased a whopping 30 percent last month. Per online automotive research website , the average price for...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Production Halted During Week Of August 29th
Production of the 2023 Corvette will be put on pause at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky next week due to a temporary parts supply issue. The plant will be closed for one week starting on August 29th and will return to its regular two-shift rotation on September 6th, 2022 after Labor Day weekend. A GM spokesperson told GM Authority that the automaker’s “supply and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 6th.”
gmauthority.com
GM Selects Safe-Guard For Branded Financial And Insurance Products
GM has selected Atlanta-based company SafeGuard International to provide branded protection products for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers in the United States. GM separated its branded finance and insurance protection products from its manufacturing business last year, incorporating this side of the business into GM Financial under the name GM Protections LLC. This new agreement with Safeguard will see GM Protections offer a complete suite of branded protection products, as well as on-demand retail training and development and enhanced sales and marketing content.
gmauthority.com
1,100-Horsepower Chevy S-10 Is A Street-Driven Drag Truck: Video
An 1,100-horsepower Chevy S-10 with a tubbed rear end, Nitto drag radials, a full roll cage and Kirkey racing seats is the kind of vehicle you’d expect to see being towed to the dragstrip on the back of a flatbed trailer, but a young car enthusiast that was featured on QA1’s official YouTube channel drives this exact build to and from the track on the street.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible Revs Hard At Woodward: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has the goods to topple supercars with much larger price tags, as GM Authority laid out in a comparison earlier this month. But the specs and bang-for-the-buck value aren’t the only things that make it impressive – in fact, just listening to the 2023 Corvette Z06 rev is an experience, as demonstrated in the following exclusive GM Authority video.
gmauthority.com
Callaway Unveils Supercharged C8 Corvette Prototype, Begins Taking Deposits
Callaway Cars, a GM licensed specialist that distributes its vehicles through the automaker’s dealership network, unveiled its supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray program during the Corvettes at Carlisle show in Pennsylvania this week. The Connecticut-based company says its supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray was developed to commemorate the 35the anniversary of...
gmauthority.com
California Finalizes Plans To Ban Gas-Powered Car Sales By 2035
California regulators have approved plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The plan includes a timetable that phases out the sale of new ICE-powered vehicles over the course of the next 13 years. Back in 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that set...
gmauthority.com
2022 Buick Envision Service Update Issued Over Inoperative Reading Lights
General Motors has started a service update to address an issue in certain examples of the 2022 model-year Buick Envision compact crossover due to a software issue that may cause the right-hand-side reading lamps to become inoperative. The problem: in affected vehicles, the passenger-side reading lamps in the front and...
Comments / 0