El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Look into Opportunity Center for Homeless housing homeless, migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In the last couple of days buses with migrants have left Texas to other cities like Chicago and New York. In El Paso, migrants have stayed in homeless shelters while their travel arrangements are made. KFOX14 visited the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoan voices concerns over timeliness of Sun Metro's LIFT program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD to hire instructional aides for next school year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A job fair will be held at Socorro Independent School District to hire more instructional aides. The fair will be held September 19 at the District Service Center located at 12440 Rojas Drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Socorro ISD is looking for qualified...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso awards nearly $500K to nonprofit cultural organizations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department’s Cultural Funding Program awarded $465,000 to support 48 local nonprofit cultural organizations and artists for performances, services and projects throughout El Paso for Fiscal Year 2023. Funded projects range from film workshops and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Circle K to slash fuel prices 40 cents per gallon on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Want to save some bucks at the pump Thursday night? Head to your nearest Circle K. Drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Circle K locations across the country, including in the El Paso area.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

LCPS seeks community input on rebuilding of Columbia Elementary School

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents and school leaders started the design of a new elementary school that closed four years ago due to a mold infestation in Las Cruces. The Las Cruces Public Schools held a meeting on Wednesday to receive the community's input as to what they would like to see in the rebuilding of Columbia Elementary.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso to celebrate $3 'Cinema Day'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Saturday, moviegoers can enjoy $3 movies at Alamo Drafthouse. The movie theater is celebrating Cinema Day. The Cinema Foundation on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day. Alamo Drafthouse announced it has a full slate of 3D movies moviegoers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
EL PASO, TX

