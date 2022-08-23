Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream The Stendhal Syndrome Free Online
Cast: Asia Argento Thomas Kretschmann Marco Leonardi Luigi Diberti Paolo Bonacelli. A young policewoman slowly goes insane while tracking down an elusive serial rapist/killer through Italy when she herself becomes a victim of the brutal man's obsession. Is The Stendhal Syndrome on Netflix?. The Stendhal Syndrome is currently not on...
Where to Watch and Stream The Return of Swamp Thing Free Online
Cast: Louis Jourdan Heather Locklear Sarah Douglas Dick Durock Joey Sagal. The Swamp Thing returns to battle the evil Dr. Arcane, who has a new science lab full of creatures transformed by genetic mutation, and chooses Heather Locklear as his new object of affection. Is The Return of Swamp Thing...
Where to Watch and Stream The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Free Online
Cast: Rosario Dawson Karen Strassman Sheri Moon Zombie Paul Giamatti Cassandra Peterson. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
Where to Watch and Stream Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar Free Online
Cast: Ryosuke Yamada Atomu Mizuishi Tsubasa Honda Dean Fujioka Jun Fubuki. The Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet — a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead. Is Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar on Netflix?. Yes, Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar is available...
Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer
There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game available to users with a...
Just 10 Simple Things That I, A Very Anxious Person, Do To Make Long Flights Bearable
Here are some of my favorite ways to stay calm, even when travel anxiety kicks in.
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Mad Max: Furiosa Release Date Updates, Cast Rumors, Plot Speculations, and Everything We Know
Get to know Imperator more in Mad Max: Furiosa. Mad Max: Furiosa Release Date: When Will the Mad Max Prequel Come Out?. Mad Max: Furiosa Cast: Who are the Actors Included in the Mad Max Movie?. Mad Max: Furiosa Crew: Who are the Creatives Behind the Scenes?. Mad Max: Furiosa...
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Brent Spiner's Mysterious Role in Season 3
A lot of fans have been excited for the third season of Star Trek: Picard since it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the entire main cast of The New Generation. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last month, they unveiled the character posters for the season featuring the main cast with Brent Spiner being the notable exception.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
