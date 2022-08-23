Unconventional oil and gas development exposure increases the risk for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Fortified human breastmilk alters the microbiota of low-birth-weight infants
Babies born with very low birth weight (VLBW), which is defined as less than 1.5 kg at birth, have altered gut microbiota as compared to healthy term babies. This is a risk factor for neonatal growth and slowing/arrest of growth in the hospital. To correct this, nutrition in hospitals could...
‘A collective trauma’: Covid keeps its grip on mental health of many patients
Eric Wood, a mental health professional who leads virtual support groups for Indiana judges and attorneys, can look at a screen full of heads nodding in reaction to what someone said and know that the meeting is providing some relief for participants who have struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic. Wood,...
Comments / 0