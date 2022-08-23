Read full article on original website
Exclusive: The Block launches tokenized paywall
The Block, a crypto media company, is moving parts of its consumer paywall exclusively to a crypto token model. Why it matters: It becomes the first newsroom to launch a tokenized paywall within a new industry framework called the Access Protocol, which allows consumers to buy multiple media or creator subscriptions via a uniform set of tokens.
Box CEO eyes growth even as customers face challenges
Box CEO Aaron Levie says his company is seeing strong business, even as his customers struggle to deal with inflation, supply-chain challenges and an uncertain path back to traditional office life. "Every enterprise on the planet is dealing with some mix of macroeconomic or business-specific challenges," Levie told Axios in...
Chipotle workers vote to unionize at Michigan location
Momentum behind unionization efforts in the U.S. gained more steam this week, as workers at a Lansing, Mich. Chipotle became the first location in the chain's history to vote for a union. Why it matters: It's the latest milestone for the fast-food industry where unions have struggled to gain traction...
The future of Boston office work is hybrid
Workers prefer to come into the office just once a week — a trend that's expanding as the hybrid work model goes mainstream, our Axios What's Next colleagues write.By the numbers: Workplace occupancy data company Basking, which tracks workers' comings and goings, found 50% of workers globally who visited the office in the second quarter of 2022 did so only once a week. That's up from 44% the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg.The same report found that 15% fewer people are coming into the office four or five days a week compared to earlier this year.Zoom in: Boston's office workers...
Campaign pushes Cloudflare to drop trans hate site
Network infrastructure giant Cloudflare faces pressure from activists to stop providing services to a nearly decade-old website where anonymous users organize the harassment and "doxing" of trans people, in some cases with the goal of driving them to suicide. The big picture: Many technology providers prefer not to stand as...
Apple expected to debut new iPhones at event confirmed for Sept. 7
Apple confirmed an in-person press event for Sept. 7 at its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters, where the company is expected to introduce new iPhones and Apple Watch models, along with potentially other products. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business, but vital for...
The humbling of Peloton's brand
Peloton’s luxe veneer is fading fast as it seeks to find more customers. Why it matters: The tradeoff is the result of a self-imposed makeover amid a huge turnaround strategy that began in February. Driving the news: Shares of the company plummeted over 18% Thursday as investors digested its...
