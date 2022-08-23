Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
wdrb.com
Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night has been identified. Mario Anderson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman who died after stabbing in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old woman who died after being stabbed in east Louisville last week has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nayeli Cordova died at University of Louisville Hospital on Friday. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said at the time that officers were called to...
k105.com
Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot
A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
WLKY.com
Man leads Jeffersontown police on chase in stolen vehicle after striking cruiser, police say
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A man in a stolen car hit a police cruiser and then led officers on a chase before getting away, according to the Jeffersontown Police Department. It happened just before noon on Sunday. That is when J-town police say they found a stolen vehicle in the...
Wave 3
Man injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
Man shot in his vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Monday morning while driving down I-265 by another driver, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. Officers located a...
WHAS 11
Louisville man tried to scam the FBI as an informant, federal complaint says
FBI confirmed rogue FBI informant, John Lohden Jr., tricked the FBI. When police finally caught up with him last week, he led officers on a car chase.
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
Wave 3
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
WHAS 11
Stabbing leaves woman dead, Louisville police say
Police said a woman was found on Westport Road with a critical stab wound Friday night. She was transported to the hospital where she died shortly after.
Wave 3
Marjuana, a gun, pills, thousands of dollars found during traffic stop
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers at Mount Washington Police Department found a gun, marijuana, thousands of dollars and more during a traffic stop Sunday night. According to the Mount Washington Police Department Facebook page, during the National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrates on nighttime seatbelt enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop.
spectrumnews1.com
Police confirm nine arrests after panic at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police confirmed they received an initial report at approximately 9:20 pm on Aug. 20 of...
wvih.com
Human Remains Found In Butchertown Neighborhood
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in a wooded area.
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. after suspicious activity at the Midway was reported. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real-time. “It was...
wdrb.com
Semi hauling load of eggs overturns on NB I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
FBI announces 3 arrested in relation to Louisville car jackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI announced three arrests in connection to two car-jackings that happened earlier this year in Louisville. They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD. According to the justice department, a federal grand jury returned two indictments...
