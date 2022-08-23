Read full article on original website
Ohio fugitive from Shelby County is apprehended in western Indiana
SIDNEY — An Ohio fugitive, on the run for four years from a rape charge in Shelby County involving a child, is in custody in western Indiana and is waiting to be brought back to Ohio, the Shelby Police Department said Friday. Todd Freeman, 42, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana
Knox County (CBS4) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
CINCINNATI (WLWT) – A stranger approached a 6-year-old girl in her own front yard Wednesday and tried to take her, according to police in Ohio. Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents. She was throwing out garbage in front of her home when a man walking down...
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend.
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown.
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a […]
No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school
Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Dayton man sentenced to prison for killing of 2-month-old son
DAYTON — The father of a two-month-old boy killed last February is going to jail more than a year after the infant died from blunt force injuries. William Clouse, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 15 years to life Thursday. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Woman accused of knowingly giving dogs methamphetamines: Court records
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The case of a 44-year-old woman who allegedly gave her pet dogs methamphetamines will go before a Hamilton County grand jury on Sept. 7. Sheila Nebolsky, 44, is facing animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton County court documents. The game warden investigating the case, Troy...
Mom catches stranger peeping through windows of her West Chester home
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother in West Chester Township had to call 911 last week when she noticed a stranger peeping through her windows. Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, Sarah Smith says she was watching TV with her kids when something in the window caught her eye.
Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton
A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.
Greensburg police searching for missing 36-year-old woman
GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old woman. Police said Jennifer Leeper is described as a 36-year-old white female. GPD said Leeper is 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Leeper was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in Greensburg, which […]
Woman killed in shooting on near east side; Estranged husband arrested
This article mentions domestic violence. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24/7, at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Additional local organizations and hotlines are at the bottom of this story. INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after his estranged […]
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
Woman killed in shooting on Near Eastside
A woman was shot to death early Wednesday in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
