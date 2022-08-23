DAYTON — The father of a two-month-old boy killed last February is going to jail more than a year after the infant died from blunt force injuries. William Clouse, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 15 years to life Thursday. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO