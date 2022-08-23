ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana

Knox County (CBS4) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera

CINCINNATI (WLWT) – A stranger approached a 6-year-old girl in her own front yard Wednesday and tried to take her, according to police in Ohio. Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents. She was throwing out garbage in front of her home when a man walking down...
No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school

Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Dayton man sentenced to prison for killing of 2-month-old son

DAYTON — The father of a two-month-old boy killed last February is going to jail more than a year after the infant died from blunt force injuries. William Clouse, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 15 years to life Thursday. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Greensburg police searching for missing 36-year-old woman

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old woman. Police said Jennifer Leeper is described as a 36-year-old white female. GPD said Leeper is 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Leeper was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in Greensburg, which […]
Woman killed in shooting on near east side; Estranged husband arrested

This article mentions domestic violence. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24/7, at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Additional local organizations and hotlines are at the bottom of this story. INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after his estranged […]
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
