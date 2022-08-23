Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
williamsonhomepage.com
Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M
A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
rejournals.com
McShane completes construction of 138-unit seniors housing development in Tennessee
McShane completed construction of Album Indian Lake in the Indian Lake Village in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The community offers 138 units for adults 55 and up along with resort-style amenities that promote an active lifestyle. The community is Avenida’s 12th and the second between McShane and Avenida. Each unit incorporates...
wilsonpost.com
MT. JULIET MOVER: Lisia Tucker, owner Aqua Bella Day Spa & Hair Studio
Please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where you live now. “I was born in Seattle, raised in Flushing, N.Y., then lived in northern Virginia for a short time. I’ve been in Nashville 41 years.”
Remembering Wayne Hall, a beloved grocery store owner in Montgomery County
Wayne Hall started Hilltop Market more than 50 years ago as a little country store. He's now being remembered as a loved community figure.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Lori Grace Hargrove
Lori Grace Hargrove is in the business of selling produce and growing relationships. A native of Lebanon, Hargrove graduated from Lebanon High School in 1993 and held several jobs before she and her husband decided to open a roadside stand. She was the manager of Salt & Pepper Christian Bookstores from 1993 to 2000.
Nolensville player hits grand slam despite challenge beyond the diamond
Nolensville is coming for revenge as they play Hawaii on Saturday in the U.S. Championship of the Little League World Series.
News 2 tours Tritium as electric chargers are set to soon appear on interstates
A global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry brought News 2 inside Tuesday as the company recently opened up shop in Lebanon.
WTVCFOX
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
wpln.org
The Cumberland River is degraded. Can Nashville’s 300-acre redevelopment plan help restore it?
Across from downtown Nashville, an industrial area houses asphalt, the Titans stadium and unused space for potentially billions of dollars worth of developments. That area is the “East Bank,” and city officials announced plans this week to redevelop it with special attention to the Cumberland River. The long-term...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
WSMV
Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
Nolensville Little League advances to US title game, beats Texas 7-1
Coming off the team's first loss at Williamsport, Nolensville Little League got back on track with a 7-1 win over Texas Thursday.
williamsonhomepage.com
Songwriter Roger Murrah highlights list of talented musicians playing at Harpeth Hotel event
The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin recently announced a songwriter’s round featuring Hall of Fame writer Roger Murrah on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 7-9 p.m. The community is invited to attend for an evening of songs and storytelling with Murrah and friends Mark Alan Springer, Keith Stegall and Connor Myers.
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
wilsonpost.com
Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 2 HS football predictions
It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 2 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
MNPS board members raise COVID concerns as 100+ teachers test positive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Teachers in the classroom are facing yet another hurdle. During a Metro Nashville School Board Meeting on Tuesday, board members expressed concerns about teachers having to choose between testing positive for Covid-19, and potentially running out of sick days.
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
