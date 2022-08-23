Sterling K. Brown on Post-'This Is Us' Transformation, Convincing His Wife to Give Him Cornrows (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' Actress, Dead at 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actress who made a splash in the Palm d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has died. She was 32. Dean died of an unexpected and sudden illness on Monday, her rep confirms to TMZ. The up-and-coming star had scored...
Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden Breaking Silence on Missing Her Wedding
Jayden James Federline is speaking out. In an interview with Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's youngest son that's set to air Friday night on ITV News, Daily Mail reports that the 15-year-old tells Daphne Barak why he and his brother, 16-year-old Sean Preston, missed their mom's June wedding to Sam Asghari.
Armie Hammer Is Sober and 'Preparing Himself' for Explosive 'House of Hammer' Documentary, Source Says
Armie Hammer is gearing up for the release of the explosive three-part House of Hammer docuseries, which aims to shine a light on the disgraced actor and the whole Hammer family. A source tells ET that Hammer is trying to "prepare himself as much as he can" for what's to come when the doc airs September 2.
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Finalize Their Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have officially put an end to their marriage. According to multiple reports, a judge finalized their divorce on Tuesday. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, were married for eight years. The end of their marriage comes three weeks after a rep for Bledel confirmed the news...
Meghan Markle Says She Wasn't 'Treated Like a Black Woman' Until She Began Dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is getting candid about growing up as a bi-racial woman. During episode 2 of her Archetypes podcast titled, The Duality of a Diva With Mariah Carey, the duchess and the songstress broke down their upbringing as women with Black and white parents and navigating a world where it was hard to fit in.
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Sit-Down Interview With Oprah Winfrey After Oscars Slap
Don't expect Chris Rock to be opening up about the infamous Oscars slap anytime soon. ET spoke with January Harrison, founder of January Designs and Creations, who was in attendance at Rock's show in Phoenix on Sunday, where she said he not only discussed the incident between him and Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards, but was adamant about not speaking publicly about the slap.
Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Ava DuVernay's 50th Birthday With Lavish 3-Day Bash
Never let it be said that Oprah Winfrey doesn't know how to pull off a birthday celebration! The media mogul recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the lavish, three-day blowout she hosted in honor of Ava DuVernay's 50th birthday. The duo has been close friends for...
Go Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Movie-Worthy Wedding Weekend
It was a wedding weekend to remember! Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an inside look at her wedding to Ben Affleck in the latest edition of her On the JLo newsletter. "This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now," Lopez began, quoting a line out of the Affleck-direct film, Live by Night.
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares How She Combats 'Paralyzing' Grief Amid His Health Struggle
Emma Heming is channeling her grief into new passions. The 44-year-old wife of Bruce Willis took to Instagram on Wednesday in honor of National Grief Awareness Day to share some of the ways she's tackling her grief in the wake of Bruce's aphasia diagnosis. "This was the summer of self...
Anna Delvey's Ex-Friend Rachel DeLoache Williams Sues Netflix for Defamation Over 'Inventing Anna' Portrayal
Rachel DeLoache Williams is suing Netflix. On Monday, the writer filed a lawsuit alleging defamation and false light invasion of privacy against the streaming service for its portrayal of her in the series, Inventing Anna, according to court docs obtained by ET. ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
JR Ridinger, Miami Socialite, Dead at 63: Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Beckham Family Pay Tribute
Market America founder and Miami socialite JR Ridinger died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 63. JR's wife, Loren Ridinger, shared the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."
Bethenny Frankel Calls Meghan Markle 'Sanctimonious,' Tells Her to Move on From Royal Family Drama
Bethenny Frankel is tired of hearing Meghan Markle's complaints about her life as a member of the royal family. In a new episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel, titled "The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace," the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star specifically calls out the Duchess of Sussex in light of her most recent interview about the royals.
Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning About DMX's Death 1 Year Later
Stacey Dash shared a video of herself getting emotional after learning that rapper DMX died -- a year later. On Wednesday, the 55-year-old Clueless actress posted a TikTok video on her Instagram account next to a caption that read, “I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy. #devestated #staceydash #fyp #sober.”
Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Opens Up About 'House of Hammer' Doc and 'Multigenerational Abuse' (Exclusive)
Casey Hammer is opening up to ET about the Discovery+ House of Hammer documentary premiering on Sept. 2, and she's hoping it instills some courage in people facing abusive situations in their own families while shining a light on the privileged lives of the wealthy. ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke...
Tanya Brown and O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Slam Chris Rock's Joke About Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder
Nicole Brown Simpson's sister is speaking out against Chris Rock's latest joke. On Tuesday, Tanya Brown took to Instagram to slam Rock for mentioning her sister's murder during a recent comedy set. As ET previously reported, Rock made the joke in question during a recent show in Phoenix, Arizona. According...
'CODA' Star Eugenio Derbez Undergoing 'Complicated' Surgery After Suffering Accident
Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez has had a "very complicated" surgery, his actress wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, shared via Instagram on Monday in a joint post with his account. Alessandra said that the surgery was necessary after Eugenio suffered an accident, though she did not give details on exactly what kind of accident he'd been involved in.
'90 Day Fiancé's Bilal and Shaeeda Respond to Criticism That He's Manipulative and a Narcissist (Exclusive)
Bilal and Shaeeda are definitely not immune to the intense criticism that Bilal has faced from 90 Day Fiancé viewers. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the couple about starring in the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and they reacted to those who think he's manipulating her.
