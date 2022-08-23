ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the Hispanic leaders and community members making a difference in the Lehigh Valley?

By Molly Bilinski, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
The Morning Call is looking for suggestions from Lehigh Valley residents for a spotlight project focused on recognizing area Hispanic residents in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

To mark the occasion, The Morning Call is looking for suggestions for a spotlight project focused on the Lehigh Valley’s Hispanic residents you think should be recognized.

Do you know a Hispanic leader or community member who has made a difference? Someone who has excelled in their field, made a positive impact on the community or goes out of their way in service of others?

Submit a nomination by using the form below or email mbilinski@mcall.com and include “Lehigh Valley Hispanic Difference-Makers” in the subject line. Be sure to include your name and contact information, as well as how we can reach out to the resident you’re suggesting.

If you have a photo, you can upload it via the form or email it to us.

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .

