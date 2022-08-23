Read full article on original website
Scattered storms continue Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of heavy rain is shifting east of the ArkLaTex, but we still have a few parishes in a Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Scattered storms will remain in our weather pattern into next week with temperatures expected to remain several degrees below normal.
Johnny’s Pizza Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant: Week 1 Scores and Highlights
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On the first Friday Night Blitz of the season we kick things off in Texas and Arkansas and showcase jamboree action in Louisiana.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
GALVESTON, Texas (Nexstar) — With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to “Abort Offshore.” It’s a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal waters to have abortions.
La. Dept. of Health invites citizens to free virtual meeting on opioid epidemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent estimates indicate that three million U.S. citizens have had or currently suffer from opioid use disorder (OUD). Sadly, the impact of the nation’s opioid epidemic continues to upset communities across Louisiana. This is why the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting...
Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
‘I had to carry my baby to bury my baby’: La. woman speaks out after being denied abortion
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Attorney Ben Crump and Nancy Davis, the woman who was denied an abortion in Louisiana addressed the media on Friday morning to discuss potential legal action regarding Louisiana abortion laws. Davis’ fetus is diagnosed with Acrania, a rare fetal abnormality that is characterized by...
