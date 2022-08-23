ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTAL

Scattered storms continue Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of heavy rain is shifting east of the ArkLaTex, but we still have a few parishes in a Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Scattered storms will remain in our weather pattern into next week with temperatures expected to remain several degrees below normal.
