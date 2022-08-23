Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
3rd and final suspect arrested, charged in June deadly shooting by Greens Road in north Houston
The 23-year-old victim was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Road, according to investigators.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old shot during robbery at apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a teen was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in north Houston Thursday. Officers received reports of a robbery and a shooting at an apartment complex located at 355 Benmar Dr. around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived at...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have released surveillance video in effort to find two suspects who they say are responsible for an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, two unknown men walked into the restaurant located in the 13700 block of Northwest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect wanted after carjacking victim at gunpoint in northwest Harris County, deputies say
The victim was hit by a blunt object and dragged out of their car before the suspect took off, according to investigators.
Click2Houston.com
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Galveston County, police say
GALVESTON – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting two people in Galveston County in the overnight hours of Friday morning. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers received several calls about shots being fired near the intersection of 68 Street and Furlong Way. When police arrived,...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 1 of 3 suspects caught on camera igniting fireworks inside warehouse in east Harris County charged with arson, docs show
HOUSTON – One of three men has been charged after fireworks were ignited inside a warehouse in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal Office. The wanted suspect, Alex Herrera, 28, has been charged with arson. The incident was reported on July 4, at 10:30 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
KHOU
Surveillance: HPD says this guy has robbed six drug stores since February
The heavyset suspect with multiple tattoos walks with a limp and sometimes uses a cane. Houston police say he's robbed half a dozen drug stores since February.
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
cw39.com
Man dies after crashing into tree on Washington Avenue
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have learned a man critically injured in a crash at 3900 Washington Avenue on Sunday (Aug. 21) has died. Houston police said the identity of the man, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Arnold...
Click2Houston.com
Cypress family wakes up to find stranger taking shower in daughter’s bathroom, Precinct 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A family was taken by surprise Tuesday after waking up in the wee hours of the morning to find a complete stranger allegedly taking a shower in their daughter’s bathroom. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:40...
Store clerk beaten with bat by robbery suspect near Fifth Ward
HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking the public for help identifying a violent robbery suspect who was caught on camera beating a store clerk with a bat. The incident happened at a convenience store on Buck Street near Hirsch Road and the East Freeway on Aug. 4 around 1 a.m.
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist dead after possibly being attacked by dog in Channelview, sheriff says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a bicyclist’s body was reportedly found in a roadway in Channelview Friday. Units responded to reports about a scene in the 15700 block of Garlang. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying...
Click2Houston.com
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Man reportedly trying to solicit young girls near Spring ISD middle school, police say
SPRING, Texas – The Spring Independent School District and Precinct 4 deputies are sending a warning out to students and their families about a man who has been reportedly trying to solicit young girls near a middle school. According to Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s office was made aware...
Comments / 6