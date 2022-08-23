Read full article on original website
Minnesota set to become 'abortion access island' in the Midwest, but for whom?
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Do you have an experience to share related to new abortion laws in your state? ProPublica reporters want to...
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
Gov. Walz calls on Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID mask mandates to the rise of Hitler
Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune covered Friday’s press conference where Gov. Tim Walz and other lawmakers called on GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID-19 mask mandates to events leading up to Kristallnacht and the Holocaust. Jensen’s campaign responded with: “Tim Walz should apologize for eroding our public safety, crushing our kids’ educational outcomes, and suffocating working families with inflation.”
Conservative foundation sues Minneapolis School District
In the Strib, Mara Klecker reports, “An education foundation based in Washington, D.C. has brought a lawsuit against Minneapolis Public Schools, alleging that the district’s latest teacher contract provides discriminatory protections to racial minorities. The lawsuit, filed Monday by the conservative Judicial Watch, names interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox, the district and the Minneapolis board of education as defendants. Deborah Jane Clapp, identified as a Minneapolis taxpayer, is the plaintiff. The agreement that ended the three-week teachers strike in March includes contract language that upends last-in, first-out hiring practices as a way to retain ‘members of populations underrepresented among licensed teachers.'”
State of Minnesota Launches Free Gun Lock Giveaway
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - August 23, 2022. Editor's note: If you're not able to make it to the state fair, there is a link at the bottom of the article to find out how to obtain a free gun lock. It may be one of the...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Minneapolis to see $12 million Lake Street project
MINNEAPOLIS — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Minnesota Thursday morning, his fourth stop on his six-state tour this week to see how cities are spending federal infrastructure money. Buttigieg saw how $12 million in federal funding will be used to add bus lanes and turn lanes on Lake Street...
D.C. Memo: Biden finally acts on student loans, Twin Metals sues, progressives have mixed record in primaries
WASHINGTON — After taking a short vacation in Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, President Joe Biden this week made a long-expected announcement about student debt. The Biden administration would extend its current pause on student loan repayment through the end of the year and announced a new program that would forgive as much as $20,000 in student debt for borrowers whose income falls below $125,000 a year.
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
Minnesota To Tax Loan Cancellations
(Minneapolis, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it. The president wants to cancel 10 thousand-dollars worth of student loans for people making under 125 thousand-dollars a year, and 20 thousand-dollars of loans for people who got Pell Grants.
Buttigieg checks out local infrastructure projects, State Fair
At MPR, Mark Zdechlik says, “Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that’s adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. ‘They are building for the future,’ Buttigieg said of the program funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure funding package signed into law by President Joe Biden last year. … Minnesota Republicans were critical of what they called Buttigieg’s ‘photo-ops.’ ‘Inflation is crippling our economy, crime is out of control, and the Democrats just passed yet another massive tax-and-spend spree that will only make these problems worse’, said Republican Party of Minnesota spokesperson Nick Majerus. ‘Gov. Tim Walz’s allies in the Biden Administration can try to prop him up all they want, but Minnesotans know they are less safe and prosperous thanks to the Democrats’ failed policies.’ During a stop at the Minnesota State Fair, Buttigieg said Democrats need to make Americans more aware of the importance of recent government investments.”
Minnesota school district approves smudging policy
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota school district has approved the use of smudging, a Native American cultural practice of burning sage or herbs for healing and cleansing negative thoughts. The St. Paul Public Schools approved the smudging policy during its Tuesday meeting, KMSP-TV reported. “Students and staff may...
Keith Ellison Warns Against Minnesota Crisis Pregnancy Centers
In Minnesota, crisis pregnancy clinics are eligible for public money, but Keith Ellison, the attorney general, advises citizens to stay away from them. In a consumer advisory published on Tuesday, Ellison said that these kinds of facilities had “limited offerings” and a “possibly misleading character.”. According to...
Woke policies are destroying Minnesota
Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups
The Minnesota State Fair is back, and Minnesotans are clamoring for the great get-together. Early reports from Thursday morning suggest big crowds on opening day, with reports of significant traffic backups in and around the state fairgrounds, with some drivers waiting as long as an hour to park. Updates from...
Dara’s Picks: Best New Foods at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
I did it! I arrived at 6:30 in the morning with my carefully curated route and list, I ate, I judgily judged. I shall now reveal my top five new foods of 2022, but first with trenchant observations!. First, holy moly, 2022 is the year of the vegan. Herbivorous Butcher,...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Minnesota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
