Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin discusses new school programs, funding and workforces challenges, pandemic impacts and more

Eight Troopers have graduated from the 76th Recruit Training Troop (RTT) held at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. The RTT is an intensive 10-week training program that readies new troopers for the rigors of rural and interstate patrol. This is in addition to the 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP) that is undertaken by all full-time law enforcement officers in the State of Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO