Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin discusses new school programs, funding and workforces challenges, pandemic impacts and more

Rural Maine to get $28M in federal funds for renewable energy projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday it was investing $28.3 million in renewable energy projects across 11 organizations in rural Maine. The investment is part of an overall investment of $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. The nationwide investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.
Janet Mills: Maine's reworked student loan tax credit 'more reasonable' than Joe Biden's plan
Gov. Janet Mills says the state's program for helping students manage college debt is "more reasonable" than the debt forgiveness plan announced Thursday by President Joe Biden. "The bipartisan Opportunity Maine tax credit, we expanded in this year's budget, greatly expanded, is probably the most generous student loan forgiveness program...
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias
When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
Maine Teacher of the Year finalists chosen
STATEWIDE–The 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year state finalists have been chosen. Heather Anderson teaches 8th grade Social Studies and English at Caribou Community School. Matthew Bernstein is a Social Studies teacher at Casco Bay High School in Portland. Ashley Bryant teaches Math, Writing and Science to Fourth Graders...
Maine advocates say EPA's PFAS designation is a historic first step, but are looking for more action
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it will designate two common PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances. The designation of these so-called "forever chemicals" is still subject to rulemaking, but could eventually require manufacturers to report spills and force some to pay for cleanup. Sarah Woodbury of the nonprofit...
Maine announces four Teacher of the Year finalists
The Maine Department of Education on Wednesday announced four Teacher of the Year finalists, with the winner to be announced in October. The finalists are: Heather Anderson, an eighth-grade social studies and English Language Arts teacher at Caribou Community School; Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities social studies teacher at Casco Bay High School in Portland; Ashley Bryant, a fourth-grade math, writing and science teacher at Sacopee Valley Middle School in Hiram; and Emily Albee, a social studies teacher for grades 9-12 at Hampden Academy.
Could student loan forgiveness factor into Maine's races?
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan unveiled this week was viewed as both a partial fulfillment of a 2020 campaign promise but also an attempt to lure more progressives – particularly younger, debt-laden voters – to the polls this November. We need only look at the...
Maine reaches final settlement, will give back unemployment benefits to prisoners
MAINE, USA — Maine reached a final agreement to return unemployment benefits seized from about 50 prisoners who were on work release programs at the start of the pandemic under a settlement that resolves a lawsuit filed against the state in June 2020, the Bangor Daily News reports. Marc...
Maine programs offer student loan debt relief favoring certain careers
WESTBROOK, Maine -- August 24, 2022 — Beyond President JoeBiden’s plan for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness announced Wednesday, Mainers moving onto college this month might want to know the clearest path to student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance in their home state depending upon their future occupation.
A shortage of volunteer drivers is threatening transportation programs across Maine
Lewiston-based Community Concepts has shuttered a long-time transportation program that provided rides to seniors and others in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. The program doesn't have enough volunteers. What's more, it's not the only organization facing the same struggle. Signs of trouble began a few years ago. Like other community...
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
Court restores unemployment benefits for incarcerated Maine workers
Fifty four incarcerated workers can expect to see their unemployment benefits returned under a class action settlement reached with the State of Maine and approved by the U.S. District Court. In March 2020, the workers were told they could no longer work at their jobs in the community because of...
Independent Auto Shops in Maine Pursue ‘Right to Repair’ Ballot Measure
A right-to-repair ballot initiative is underway in Maine, as members of the state’s Right to Repair Coalition, a group of independent repair shop owners and employees, filed an application for a citizens initiative with the Maine Secretary of State’s office. The initiative asks for a statewide referendum in...
Eight new troopers join ranks of Maine State Police
Eight Troopers have graduated from the 76th Recruit Training Troop (RTT) held at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. The RTT is an intensive 10-week training program that readies new troopers for the rigors of rural and interstate patrol. This is in addition to the 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP) that is undertaken by all full-time law enforcement officers in the State of Maine.
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
Two Maine dealers named among best places to work
BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
Maine labor force lagging behind economic recovery
Maine's labor market has lagged behind the state's COVID-19 economic recovery. Last week, data released from the state Department of Labor showed the unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July, the lowest it has been since the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. While the number of people collecting...
Mills administration says Maine won't 'blindly' follow California requirement on electric vehicles
The Mills administration is signaling that it won't follow California's lead in prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035. Maine has in the past joined other states in adopting vehicle emissions standards or other environmental regulations first adopted by California. But Gov. Janet Mills isn't endorsing California's latest, ambitious plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
