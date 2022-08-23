ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Should Republicans be cautious about the future?

By Robert Vane
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIt2q_0hRk2rTh00

The GOP slate for statewide offices from the state convention - left to right, Diego Morales, Tera Klutz and Daniel Elliott. (Indiana Republican Party photo)

Given its utter dominance of statewide and local political offices, it would seem a bit deranged to assert that Republicans in Indiana are in trouble and the Democrats are poised to end its decade-long losing streak in the Hoosier state.

Yet, I keep reading and hearing about how much trouble the Republican Party faces in Indiana. Is there any foundation for this view or is it just wishful thinking on behalf of beaten-down Democrats, fervent anti-Trumpers, semi-conscious hippies, and malcontents suffering from Twitter overload?

The Democrats have not won a statewide race in Indiana since 2012 (Joe Donnelly and Glenda Ritz — both of whom were soundly defeated in their respective re-election efforts). Republicans have won five consecutive gubernatorial elections (the longest streak since the GOP won five straight from 1968 to 1984).

More than 85% of all county-elected officials throughout the state are Republican, and I’ve yet to encounter a single sane person who believes U.S. Sen. Todd Young will be defeated in his re-election effort this fall.

The Republican caucuses in both the House and Senate have maintained supermajority status since the national GOP landslide in 2010. A Democrat hasn’t won the statewide offices of secretary of state, auditor of state, or treasurer of state since current Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett left office in December 1994.

The most popular movie in December 1994: “Legends of the Fall.”

In sum, all the numbers point in overwhelmingly in one direction: The Republican Party (specifically) and Republicans (generally) are in the most advantageous political situation of any Hoosier political organization since the American Civil War and its immediate aftermath.

State convention

But…

The chatter coming out of our state convention this summer has many of us Republicans worried.

While we all know that political winning streaks are never permanent and the reported death of any political party is always somewhat exaggerated — if the Democrats can rebound from the Civil War and the Republicans can win the presidency one term after Watergate, then anything is possible — Republicans in Indiana are flirting with a philosophy bordering on a mix of unproven conspiracies and philosophical nihilism.

The delicate balance needed by any party to remain popular with swing voters was certainly missing in Indianapolis. A majority of delegates clearly were in a mood to flex their right-wing muscles and create an environment that embraced some of our more recent national embarrassments.

Yes, January 6 th was a national embarrassment of epic historical proportions. Nothing, absolutely nothing, as it relates to the 2020 presidential election justifies what happened that day in the United States Capitol. The only saving grace was the patriotic actions of our own Vice President Mike Pence who risked his life to do his constitutional duty.

Not even Democrat John C. Breckinridge , who served as vice president under James Buchanan and became a general in the Confederate Army, refused to certify the results of the 1860 presidential election — even though he knew that Abraham Lincoln’s presidency meant civil war.

We Republicans in Indiana are living in wonderful political times. It started twenty years ago when Jim Kittle became chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, and we’ve only lost four statewide votes since then.

RINO’s?

But could Republican proven winners like Mitch Daniels, Greg Ballard, Dan Coats, Susan Brooks, Richard Lugar, and Eric Holcomb win the endorsement of the delegates who populated our most recent state convention?

If your answer to that question is “no,” then that’s an indictment of our collective mindset rather than a criticism of the superb accomplishments and service of the people listed above.

Are all of us merely RINOs who want to maintain our history of speaking to the needs of — and winning the votes of — people who don’t agree with us on every issue? If we don’t agree with the MAGA grassroots movement, does that mean we are no longer welcome in our own party?

If we keep winning elections, then the easiest rebuttal to certain concerns is “the voters have spoken.” However, I’ve worked for Republican organizations, candidates, and elected officials, and I know for a fact that burning bridges is not the same as building them.

It wasn’t long ago that Democrats won four consecutive governor’s races, held a United States Senate seat, controlled the Indiana House of Representatives, and held a majority of our congressional seats. We should not be so deluded to think it couldn’t happen again.

It’s been a helluva ride, but one that could go off the rails if Republicans willfully discard our ability to convince all Hoosier voters that addressing their primary concerns is our primary mission.

The post Should Republicans be cautious about the future? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 1

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access

Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say. The ban, set out in Senate Enrolled Act 1, […] The post Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Chamber launches digital workforce-development hub

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday launched an online hub, dubbed the Talent Resource Navigator, to connect individual Hoosiers and businesses to workforce education and career development resources. The website went live with nearly 550 entries for a range of programs and organizations — and the Chamber says there’s more to come. “Indiana needs […] The post Indiana Chamber launches digital workforce-development hub appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary of State Jena Griswold and saying that “the angel of death is coming for her.”
COLORADO STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat

Charitable gaming — once a juggernaut in Indiana — has declined in recent years due to the challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing supply chain disruptions and inflation, with many organizations closing down completely. Small organizations, in particular, struggled the most during those lean months, and many are still trying to recover. Kendra […] The post Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Holcomb defends abortion ban signing, rebuffs talent attraction fears

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday defended his signing of a near-total abortion ban this month and brushed off fears of business and talent attraction consequences in the wake of ominous statements from major homegrown employers. “I have yet to hear — and maybe we never will — some [companies] might just fly over the […] The post Holcomb defends abortion ban signing, rebuffs talent attraction fears appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun pushes for more spending on agriculture research, development

LEESBURG, Ind. — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said increasing government spending on agriculture research should be a top priority for the federal government as lawmakers in Congress craft their ongoing response to food security issues. The Republican senator met with agricultural industry leaders, including from Bayer and Purdue University, during a panel talk on Tuesday […] The post Indiana Sen. Mike Braun pushes for more spending on agriculture research, development appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Schools receive $22.9 million in school safety grants

The Indiana Secured School Safety Board on Tuesday granted 425 requests, over $22 million, with letters to award winners going out Sept. 1.  “I think there’s more discussion and more interest than ever before, unfortunately, because of events around the country,” Joel Thacker, the executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, said. “To […] The post Schools receive $22.9 million in school safety grants appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Punishing abortion doctors in new law

Imagine you commit a crime. But you have no criminal history; you fess up immediately and show remorse. The judge would like to give you probation. But Indiana legislators stepped in and said you “shall” receive a sentence of three years in prison. That’s kind of what lawmakers did in a small section of the […] The post Punishing abortion doctors in new law appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Walorski, Berman and their lives of service

There are many ways to live a life of public service. Two recent examples compel me to bring them to the attention of a wider audience. They are models to be emulated in their respective fields. Anyone who knows anything about the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, knows that she put everyone before herself. I was […] The post Walorski, Berman and their lives of service appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Advocates push Indiana legislature to counter rising medical debt

Roughly one in six Hoosiers have medical debt in collections — higher than the national average — and it jumps to one in four residents for Hoosiers of color.  In all, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates that Hoosiers have $2.2 billion in outstanding debt. This means Indiana has the eleventh highest share of its […] The post Advocates push Indiana legislature to counter rising medical debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness

As housing prices increase for both buyers and renters, more Hoosiers are getting squeezed out of the market and families are pushed toward homelessness. But researchers argue the state could take steps to help its most vulnerable Hoosiers. This year’s point-in-time count in Indianapolis reported an overall decrease in the number of people experiencing homelessness. […] The post State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Brooks, Tinder slam Attorney General Rokita for baseless claims

Former U.S. Congresswoman Susan Brooks and former federal judge John Tinder, in a Wall Street Journal column Wednesday, excoriated Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for his investigation of the physician who oversaw an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio. Rokita first announced his office was investigating Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Caitlin Bernard on Fox […] The post Brooks, Tinder slam Attorney General Rokita for baseless claims appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Potential foster families decry vaccine requirements

In Indiana, some families say they are prohibited from serving as foster homes because of their personal beliefs surrounding vaccines, which are required for the children of potential foster families.  With the passage of an abortion ban, child advocates worry about the impact on the state’s foster care system, which doesn’t have enough families for […] The post Potential foster families decry vaccine requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana farmers adopting more cover crops, but more still needed

Indiana reported a record number of cover crops this year to help absorb nutrients and reduce runoff, but scientists and environmental activists say more should be done to help improve water quality locally and regionally. Hoosier farmers planted cover crops and small grains on 1.5 million acres of farmland in late 2021, matching a record […] The post Indiana farmers adopting more cover crops, but more still needed appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

