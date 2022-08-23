ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury

The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice. Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts. After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Ny Giants#Bengals#Patriots#American Football
FanSided

FanSided

