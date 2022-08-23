Read full article on original website
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury
The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice. Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts. After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the...
Did Ron Rivera just confirm these 2 bubble players will make 53-man roster?
Like most teams, the Washington Commanders enter the final week of preseason with most of their 53-man roster spots already decided. With that said, head coach Ron Rivera recently said there’s some spots the staff is still looking at and they could be decided by how players perform Saturday against Baltimore.
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
Dallas Cowboys ‘high’ on Jacksonville Jaguars’ Walker Little as Tyron Smith replacement
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line suffered a devastating blow before Week 1 with the Tyron Smith injury. As the franchise
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Odell Beckham, Jr. is open to the idea of a New York Giants return
While it is highly unlikely, Odell Beckham, Jr. is surprisingly not against the idea of returning to the New York
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
Reds vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 27 (Poor Pitching Matchup Favors Nationals)
A pair of horrific ballclubs square off in a classic toilet bowl matchup as the Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds. Luis Cessa serves as an opener for Cincinnati in a bullpen day. He allowed a pair of runs to Philadelphia in two innings in his last start and possesses a 5.62 ERA on the season.
