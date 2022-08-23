Read full article on original website
Mike Martz Says Justin Fields Needs to Be a Backup
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz slammed the current regime's talent and called for Justin Fields to be a backup with another team.
Davante Adams Names His Pick for NFL's Greatest Quarterback
The Raiders’ receiver believes the league’s best quarterback is on his former team.
Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster
Dan Campbell provides an update on the position battles that are still being decided, ahead of roster cuts next week.
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Yardbarker
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Stephon Gilmore’s take on a promising Colts rookie will fire up Indianapolis fans
Multiple rookies on the Indianapolis Colts roster have made the most out of their snaps at training camp, including wide receiver Alec Pierce. Overall, Pierce was not a standout performer in the Colts’ opening two preseason games of the year, as he tallied a mere 36 receiving yards. However, the former Cincinnati wideout is among […] The post Stephon Gilmore’s take on a promising Colts rookie will fire up Indianapolis fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles
During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
Best and Worst Fantasy Draft Picks in Round 1: Austin Ekeler Reigns, Davante Adams Risk
Any first-round pick is a good player, but many variables go into making a smart pick.
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide: Rankings by position, sleepers, busts, draft strategies, and more
We've been here all through the offseason to help you get ready for your Fantasy football draft, with rankings, daily newsletters, injury reports, multiple mock drafts a week and so much more that you can find on CBSSports.com/Fantasy and the Fantasy Football Today podcast and newsletter, but we can't be with you in your draft room. Sorry, we're busy!
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit addresses one 'sleeper' team in the B1G for 2022
Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Recently, the popular analyst and mainstay of ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in on the picture for the B1G in 2022. When it came to picking a “sleeper” program for the season, Herbstreit turned his attention to James Franklin and...
Packers final 53-man roster predictions following preseason
With the Green Bay Packers’ preseason coming to an end, it’s time for the final 53-man roster predictions. The next time the Green Bay Packers play a football game, it will be against the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season opener. Sure, the preseason has been fun, but...
Dallas Cowboys ‘high’ on Jacksonville Jaguars’ Walker Little as Tyron Smith replacement
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line suffered a devastating blow before Week 1 with the Tyron Smith injury. As the franchise
Bears injury report: These players aren't expected to play vs. Browns
The Chicago Bears will wrap the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, a game that holds more significance than your typical preseason finale. That has to do with the fact that head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that his starters will play for the first half after limited action in the first two preseason outings. That includes quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offense, as well as the return of linebacker Roquan Smith.
Packers: Watch Tyler Goodson’s incredible spinning touchdown
Another week, another impressive performance from Green Bay Packers rookie running back Tyler Goodson. What more can Goodson do to secure a spot on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster?. Goodson has been impressive throughout the preseason, and this continued in the first half of the Packers’ game against the...
Without injured star QB, Lions move on to Roughriders rematch
The B.C. Lions will begin life without Nathan Rourke in earnest on Friday when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in
saturdaytradition.com
Carey Booth, 4-star 2023 PF, announces B1G commitment
Carey Booth, 4-star power forward from the recruiting class of 2023, has announced his commitment. With offers from all across the country and from multiple conferences, literally, Booth has decided to make his commitment to the Nittany Lions of Penn State. This is a commitment that made sense for many...
Yardbarker
Possible landing spots for Radiers' Alex Leatherwood if cut or traded
A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.
FanSided
