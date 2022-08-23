Read full article on original website
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
Valve is Already Thinking About a Steam Deck 2
In the months following the Steam Deck's launch, demand for the handheld gaming PC drastically outperformed Valve's expectations. In response, the company has now revealed that it's definitely thinking about creating a successor to the original Steam Deck. Yesterday, Valve released a 50-page booklet about the Steam Deck. As pointed...
Hellraiser Remake Gets Hulu Release Date
It’s official – Hellraiser is coming to Hulu on October 7, 2022. The upcoming “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser, the 1987 horror classic, will debut online as part of Hulu’s upcoming Huluween – an annual celebration of horror movies. Hulu has even released...
Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator - Release Date Trailer
Check out new gameplay from Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator in this trailer. Very much in the running for the most relaxing trailer of gamescom 2022, Brewmaster sees you brewing your own beer, designing the name and the look, and running your own business.
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far
From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
High on Life
High on Life: Discovering Weapons with Powerful Personalities | gamescom 2022. IGN’s Max Scoville sat down with Mikey Spano (Chief Creative Officer) and Matty Studivan (Executive Producer) to talk about their upcoming game, High on Life. High on Life is an FPS mixed with comedy, metroidvania mechanics, and most importantly, talking guns. High on Life releases in December 2022 on Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store.
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation Live-Action Movie Coming to Netflix on September 24
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation the third movie in the Fullmetal live-action series, will be available on Netflix starting September 24. Two sequel films to 2017’s Fullmetal Alchemist film were released this year. The Revenge of Scar came out in Japanese theatres on May 20, and The Final Transmutation was released on June 24.
Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022
Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022 arrives on August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. The Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Finale is a special global event that will feature Ultra Beasts, Shaymin Sky Forme, exclusive raids, a free experience for players, and more!. All players can participate...
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
How Alone in the Dark Is Borrowing From the Games It Inspired - gamescom 2022
Often lauded as the original 3D survival horror game, Alone in the Dark arrived on the scene in 1992 and created a genre that still stands firm in 2022. But now, with the recently announced re-imagining, it’s clear to see Alone in the Dark is taking it’s own inspirations from the series that pioneered the genre, Resident Evil.
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
DualSense Edge vs. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: How Do They Compare?
PlayStation has finally entered the realm of high-end “pro” controllers with the DualSense Edge, announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The features and design of the DualSense Edge clearly offer PlayStation players something similar to Xbox’s Elite controller lineup, particularly the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2. Pricing,...
Apple Officially Announces 'Far Out' Event for September 7
Apple will be holding its next event on September 7, the company announced today with an invite featuring the tagline "Far Out." Like previous event announcements, outside of a tagline and time and date, Apple did not share any details on what we can expect; there is a high probability that the iPhone 14 will headline the show. Rumors for the iPhone 14 suggest the next generation of Apple's smartphone will not include a "Mini" model like the iPhone 12 and 13 series.
Lies of P
Lies of P: Weapon Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. We spoke to the Director of Lies of P, Choi Ji-Won, and he broke down the interesting weapon mechanics in Lies of P for us. From Legion Arms to crazy ranged gadgets, Lies of P provides multiple ways to combat your foes. It’s also an interesting take on the Pinocchio tale, by way of Bloodborne.
Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts Creators Take to Kickstarter to Make Spiritual Successors to Both Games
Wild Bunch Productions and Yukikaze have announced a “double Kickstarter” campaign for two games, Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness, and Penny Blood. The former is a spiritual successor to Wild Arms while the latter is one for Shadow Hearts. Wild Bunch is made of creators...
Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6: New Gameplay Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. IGN’s resident Street Fighter 6 expert, Mitchell Saltzman, is joined by IGN Japan’s Ezra Krabbe and Matt Edwards, Brand Manager at Capcom, to play a few rounds of the upcoming entry in the legendary fighting game franchise. They go over some of the new gameplay mechanics introduced in Street Fighter 6 as well as some new details on the newly announced characters: Juri and Kimberly.
Netflix Cancels Resident Evil Series After One Season
Netflix's Resident Evil series has been canceled after one season. Deadline reports that Netflix will not renew its adaptation of the Capcom survival horror series which premiered its first eight-episodes season on July 14. While it debuted in the Top 10 rankings, the series quickly fell off the radar following...
Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation Guide
Tower of Fantasy has a rich, open world that players are encouraged to explore. Exploration of these lands will grand you gold, currency, and even currencies you can use to roll for the game's gacha. Once you explore a little bit, you'd find yourself in the midst of a bunch of puzzles that are scattered around the world. One of such puzzles is the constellation puzzle.
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
Game Scoop! 688: Our Favorite Games of gamescom 2022
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! Daemon is away in Germany covering gamescom so your Omega Cops this week are Samuel Claiborn, Justin Davis, Kat Bailey, and Colin Stevens. This week we discuss our pics for collects Gamescom reveals, like Dead Island 2, Where Winds Meet, Lies of P, and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. We also talk about 25 years of poorly aged FPS action as Goldeneye turns a quarter-of-a-century old.
