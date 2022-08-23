Apple will be holding its next event on September 7, the company announced today with an invite featuring the tagline "Far Out." Like previous event announcements, outside of a tagline and time and date, Apple did not share any details on what we can expect; there is a high probability that the iPhone 14 will headline the show. Rumors for the iPhone 14 suggest the next generation of Apple's smartphone will not include a "Mini" model like the iPhone 12 and 13 series.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO