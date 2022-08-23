Plans for Peter Thiel's massive bunker-like estate were just rejected by local government in New Zealand. Check out the design for the 10-bedroom compound that was to be built directly into the landscape.
Thiel's planned New Zealand estate was set to feature a spa, a theater lounge, and a meditation pod, according to filings with the local Queenstown Lakes District Council.
The compound would include 10 bedrooms, each with "uninterrupted north-facing views towards Lake Wanaka and the Southern Alps," according to the building application. The compound was designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, which designed the Japan National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thiel's luxe lodge has faced pushback from environmentalists since at least last year. One group argued that the designs would be an eyesore on the natural landscape.
Peter Thiel has been a citizen of New Zealand since 2017, and some suspect the estate was meant to be his "doomsday bunker."
A New Yorker piece from 2017 described how some of Silicon Valley's wealthiest business leaders are buying homes in New Zealand as "apocalypse insurance."
Read the original article on Business Insider
