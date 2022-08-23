Plans for Peter Thiel's massive bunker-like estate were just rejected by local government in New Zealand. Check out the design for the 10-bedroom compound that was to be built directly into the landscape.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Plans for Peter Thiel's 10-bedroom compound in New Zealand were just rejected by the local government.

Environmentalists argued that the estate, which was set to be built directly into the landscape, would be an "eyesore."

Thiel has been a New Zealand citizen since 2017, and some speculate this property was meant to be his "doomsday bunker."

Photo of Thiel's property Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queensland Lake District Council

Architectural plans for Thiel's estate Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Plans for billionaire PayPal co-founder and Palantir CEO Peter Thiel's massive compound in New Zealand's South Island were just rejected by the local government after complaints from environmental groups.The bunker-like estate was set to be built on a 477-acre estate he reportedly purchased for $13.5 million in 2015.

Source: NZ Herald

Architectural plans for Thiel's estate Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Thiel's planned New Zealand estate was set to feature a spa, a theater lounge, and a meditation pod, according to filings with the local Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Source: QDLC

Architectural plans for Thiel's estate Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Japan National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic Games CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

Architectural plans for Thiel's estate Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

The compound would include 10 bedrooms, each with "uninterrupted north-facing views towards Lake Wanaka and the Southern Alps," according to the building application.The compound was designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, which designed the Japan National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Thiel's luxe lodge has faced pushback from environmentalists since at least last year. One group argued that the designs would be an eyesore on the natural landscape.

Source: CNBC

Architectural plans for Thiel's estate Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Peter Thiel has been a citizen of New Zealand since 2017, and some suspect the estate was meant to be his "doomsday bunker."

Source: Insider

Rob Suisted

A New Yorker piece from 2017 described how some of Silicon Valley's wealthiest business leaders are buying homes in New Zealand as "apocalypse insurance."

Source: The New Yorker