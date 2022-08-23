ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for Peter Thiel's massive bunker-like estate were just rejected by local government in New Zealand. Check out the design for the 10-bedroom compound that was to be built directly into the landscape.

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137JIm_0hRk24kh00

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

  • Plans for Peter Thiel's 10-bedroom compound in New Zealand were just rejected by the local government.
  • Environmentalists argued that the estate, which was set to be built directly into the landscape, would be an "eyesore."
  • Thiel has been a New Zealand citizen since 2017, and some speculate this property was meant to be his "doomsday bunker."
Plans for billionaire PayPal co-founder and Palantir CEO Peter Thiel's massive compound in New Zealand's South Island were just rejected by the local government after complaints from environmental groups.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uj0y1_0hRk24kh00
Photo of Thiel's property

Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queensland Lake District Council

The bunker-like estate was set to be built on a 477-acre estate he reportedly purchased for $13.5 million in 2015.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjFDV_0hRk24kh00
Architectural plans for Thiel's estate

Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Source: NZ Herald

Thiel's planned New Zealand estate was set to feature a spa, a theater lounge, and a meditation pod, according to filings with the local Queenstown Lakes District Council.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBpYD_0hRk24kh00
Architectural plans for Thiel's estate

Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Source: QDLC

The compound would include 10 bedrooms, each with "uninterrupted north-facing views towards Lake Wanaka and the Southern Alps," according to the building application.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dsrkz_0hRk24kh00
Architectural plans for Thiel's estate

Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

The compound was designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, which designed the Japan National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDT4z_0hRk24kh00
Japan National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic Games

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty Images

Thiel's luxe lodge has faced pushback from environmentalists since at least last year. One group argued that the designs would be an eyesore on the natural landscape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYTA0_0hRk24kh00
Architectural plans for Thiel's estate

Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Source: CNBC

Peter Thiel has been a citizen of New Zealand since 2017, and some suspect the estate was meant to be his "doomsday bunker."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxfAB_0hRk24kh00
Architectural plans for Thiel's estate

Kengo Kuma & Associates / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Source: Insider

A New Yorker piece from 2017 described how some of Silicon Valley's wealthiest business leaders are buying homes in New Zealand as "apocalypse insurance."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOKvF_0hRk24kh00

Rob Suisted

Source: The New Yorker

Read the original article on Business Insider

Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Kengo Kuma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Bunker#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Palantir
