PwC worker lost part of his skull after injuring himself at a work event and is suing the company for more than $235,000, reports say

The worker was participating in a drinking game, according to reports. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

A PwC employee is suing the company over a brain injury he claims he sustained during a work event.

The worker alleged he sustained a "moderate-severe brain injury," per court documents seen by The FT .

Michael Brockie alleged that he faced "heavy pressure" to attend the work social event, per reports.

A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) employee is suing the company for £200,000, or $235,000, over a brain injury he claims he sustained during a work party, according to court documents seen by The Financial Times.

The 28-year-old man, Michael Brockie, claimed a drinking game that involved downing drinks as fast as possible left him "so intoxicated" that he sustained a "moderate-severe brain injury," after falling over, per the documents cited by The FT.

The Guardian reported that Brockie had to have half of his skull removed as a result of the injury. Brockie has filed a personal injury claim against the accounting firm for alleged negligence, according to the publication.

Per The FT, the court documents claim Brockie had to take six months of work to recover and alleged there was still a risk that he could develop epilepsy as a result of his injuries.

PwC told Insider in a statement: "We are unable to comment on the specifics of a matter that is subject to ongoing legal proceedings. As a responsible employer, we are committed to providing a safe, healthy and inclusive culture for all of our people. We also expect anyone attending social events to be responsible and to ensure their own safety and that of others."

Brockie alleges that he faced "heavy pressure" to attend a "pub golf" social event in 2019 that left him in a medically induced coma, according to The Guardian.

The game, which takes inspiration from the structure of golf, involves visiting nine bars or "holes" where players are encouraged to drink alcoholic beverages in as few sips as possible.

The Guardian reported that the court documents showed that the original invite to the event, which came from one of PwC's managers, stated: "I expect absolute attendance from all of those who attended last year's invitational. Nothing short of a certified and countersigned letter by an accredited medical practitioner will suffice as an excuse."

PwC put an end to the drinking game after Brockie's injury, per The Guardian.