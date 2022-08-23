Related
East Baton Rouge Metro Council extends moratorium for new land development
Alligator Bayou Road to reopen following work on flood control structure
More J-turns planned for US 190
Cigarette sparks house fire, SGFD says
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
Metro Council passes ordinance banning camping on public grounds
BR takes new approach to reduce violence in high-crime areas
Livingston Parish Council to discuss certain books in public libraries at next meeting
IN THIS ARTICLE
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Construction begins on EBR safe room for first responders
School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice
LWC hosting resume writing workshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Localized flooding concerns to end the week
‘You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life’: Metro Council considers ordinance to improve safety at rental properties
Unclogging Pipes in Central
Register for Ryan’s Walk/Run to help raise awareness around sickle cell disease
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
Rainy pattern showing no signs of letting up
School bus involved in crash on Hollywood Street
SULC, BRCC to sign partnership agreement between law departments
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0