Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

More J-turns planned for US 190

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans to add more J-turns to U.S. Hwy. 190 in Livonia to reduce crashes. Sometimes, trying to make a left on Hwy. 190 isn’t always the easiest. “So, especially on U.S. 190, where you have four lanes, if...
LIVONIA, LA
WAFB

Cigarette sparks house fire, SGFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, August 26, on Sandhill Court. According to SGFD, when they arrived to the home a fire was showing from the front of the garage area. The crew reportedly arrived and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR takes new approach to reduce violence in high-crime areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baton Rouge is taking an innovative approach against crime by offering education. The Lowering Incidents of Violence through Education program will allow several teens the opportunity to earn a variety of job skills. It is a partnership between Baton Rouge Community College, District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst, and the CEASE FIRE organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Livingston Parish Council to discuss certain books in public libraries at next meeting

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish Council will discuss certain books found in the parish library at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. The meeting comes a week after it was learned a school librarian is suing a popular conservative non-profit organization for defamation and harassment following a heated Library Board of Control meeting in July on ‘book content.’
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Some Baker school bus drivers went on strike on Friday, Aug. 26, after they said their paychecks were short about $350. “Why is it happening?” asked Cindy Hamilton, a Baker school bus driver. “Or, you know, no one gives us any answers of what’s really going on.”
BAKER, LA
WAFB

LWC hosting resume writing workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need help writing a resume, there is an opportunity to get the assistance you need. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a resume writing workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 starting at 4 p.m. The workshop will take place at Fairwood Library located at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Localized flooding concerns to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot more rain is still to come for the local area in the coming days. Rain chances will remain likely as we end the week and more into next week. The area of low pressure responsible for the last few days of rain and the next couple will slowly begin to fizzle out overtop the area. We keep high coverages of rain in the forecast as we close out the work week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

‘You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life’: Metro Council considers ordinance to improve safety at rental properties

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The recent shooting death of a 3-year-old could lead to new safety guidelines for rental property owners. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is considering a new ordinance called ‘Devin’s Law.’ The new rule is in memory of Devin Page, Jr., a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet as he was sleeping in his home in April 2022.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Unclogging Pipes in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. - The city of Central clears out pipes that may cause flooding if clogged. Any time there are several rainy days in a row, neighbors in Central’s Northwoods subdivision worry about flooding. “I have been here for 43 years, one of the first houses built here and since 2016, it’s kind of like we all shy away from just the rain, it’s doing it today and every day,” explains HOA President of Northwoods Kathy Keas.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Rainy pattern showing no signs of letting up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Meandering low pressure and a weak front draped just to our north will continue to produce rounds of showers and t-storms across the area today. Although no flood watches are in effect, periods of locally heavy rainfall will continue to be possible. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for our entire area. High temperatures will again be held below normal by the clouds and rainfall, topping out in the mid 80s for most.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School bus involved in crash on Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A school bus was involved in a crash early Friday morning. According to emergency officials, the accident happened on Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive, just after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 26. One child was on the bus at the time of the accident, EMS reported.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SULC, BRCC to sign partnership agreement between law departments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The law departments at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and the Southern University Law Center (SULC) are joining forces to create more opportunities for students. The schools will sign a partnership agreement that focuses on removing barriers for BRCC students who want to enter the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

