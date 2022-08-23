Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Monday. A pair of financial reports from public health and environmental health were examined, and a new contract was approved for Jet Therapy for in-home visits. Changes were also made to the board’s Emergency Preparedness Policies and Procedures, and a rental property with possible septic issues was discussed.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Rebecca Vittetoe
Agronomist for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Washington County Rebecca Vittetoe discusses the upcoming 35th Anniversary of the Southeast Iowa Research and Demonstration Farm as well as the ribbon cutting for the new Research and Learning Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Country Club View Development to be as Local as Possible
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Country Club View subdivision just south of the Washington Country Club on August 23. The first phase of the development will feature 31 residential lots with two bedrooms and bathrooms, with the option for a two or three-car garage. Prospective homebuyers will also be able to customize their floorplans with the developers after buying a lot.
Republican Nominees to Headline Washington County Republican Fundraiser
The Washington County Republican Lincoln Dinner will be on September 24th at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, with the dinner set to begin at 5:30 pm. There will be multiple guest speakers, including Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks, Iowa House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
Police Chief Lester Discusses the Possibility of a Second Meeting to Address Homelessness
The Washington Public Library hosted a downtown forum with Main Street Washington and the Washington Police Department on August 22nd to discuss downtown safety and homelessness in Washington. Several groups that assist the homeless population attended the meeting, including the Lighthouse Center, which provides its users with emergency housing, a food pantry, clothing, and transportation.
Halcyon House Washington Page Zach Rozmus
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Zack Rozmus, the Executive Director for Washington County Conservation.
City of Riverside Reviews 3rd Street Financing
At their recent special Council meeting, the City of Riverside reviewed the financing of the 3rd Street project. This project includes finishing off a small portion of 2nd street, the rest of Row Street and all of 3rd Street replacing water main, street, curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks. All of the sewer services are being renovated from the main to the back up curb so if there is any disruption it will take place outside of the street preventing having to access a problem from the street.
Follow-Up to Special Council Meeting For City of Riverside
The City of Riverside held a special City Council meeting this past Monday night to discuss a resolution to apply for a Washington County Riverboat Grant. Plans to submit the grant were scheduled for Wednesday. The grant application is for the EMS Department and the Riverside Fire Department to purchase...
Construction to Begin on Elm Avenue
Elm Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between G38 and Hwy 92 on Monday, August 29, 2022. This project will re-grade the road to restore the road cross-section, improve ditch drainage, and place a new rock surface. The contract for this project was awarded to DeLong Construction of Washington for approximately $550,000. This work is being done as a part of Washington County’s Five-Year Road Improvement Plan.
Mayor Rosien Reflects on Parking Changes Coming to an End
For the last month and a half, the Washington City Council has used public comment and their own judgments to implement a series of new parking and street regulation changes, the first of which just underwent its third and final reading at the August 16th meeting. The first wave of changes pertains to parking violations and impounding vehicles, with a complete list of future no-parking zones set for its third and final reading at the next City Council meeting on September 6th.
Mary Ellen (Reed) Johnson
A memorial celebration of life for 64-year-old Mary Ellen (Reed) La Coursiere Johnson of Washington will be held Friday, September 9th at 2 p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. Following the service, her cremains will be inurned at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for the Lupus Foundation of America.
Demons and Golden Hawks Commence Volleyball Season Thursday
It’s an all KCII area volleyball showdown tonight in Washington to kick off the 2022 campaign when the Demons welcome Mid-Prairie for a rivalry non-conference matchup. In his first year back as head coach, Aaron Six led Washington to a 7-23 campaign in 2021. The Demons’ three all conference performers return for this fall including second team selection Alex Murphy to go along with honorable mention candidates in Kenializ Espinoza and Ella Greiner. Washington finished fifth in the SEC and lost six players to graduation. Mid-Prairie comes into the new campaign ranked 14th in the first class 3A rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Golden Hawks had their first winning season in 13 years in 2021 with a 16-14 mark and they return four all conference players including Ella Groenewold, Dakota Mitchell, Landry Pacha, and Maya Nonnenmann.
City Council Approves Final Plat During Special Meeting
The Washington City Council met in a special session on Tuesday for a discussion and consideration of a resolution approving the final plat for the Wiley Subdivision. The initial plat was approved at the previous City Council meeting, with representatives from the contractors wanting to amend the agenda to also approve a final plat due to time constraints.
Dennis Earl Stout
Funeral services for 83-year-old Dennis Earl Stout of Ainsworth will be at 1:30p.m. Saturday, August 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family present to receive friends from 4-7p.m. Interment will take place at Oregon Township Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Ainsworth Volunteer Firefighters Association Inc.
Jessie Franklin Albright
Funeral services for 90-year-old Jessie Franklin Albright of Washington will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Calling hours will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 Thursday evening. Interment will take place at the Taylor Cemetery in rural Unionville, Iowa. A general memorial has been established.
Washington Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Forty-six-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information, a Class D Felony, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. The charges against Stephanie stem from an investigation that began in June. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Stephanie provided false statements to an insurer in connection with a workers’ compensation insurance claim. Stephanie received insurance benefits due to these false statements.
Washington Man with Three Warrants Arrested
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-eight-year-old Jason Michael Nichols of Washington for a pair of warrants out of Washington County. The first warrant was for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, a Class D Felony, and carrying a weapon as a felon. The second warrant out of Washington County was for failure to appear for an initial appearance for driving while his license was suspended or barred.
Sandra “Sandy” K. DeWolf
A funeral service for 82-year-old Sandra “Sandy” K. DeWolf of Washington will be held Saturday, August 27th at 10:30a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends Friday, August 26th from 4-6:30p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Five Burlington Men Sentenced to Federal Prison on Charges Related to a Drug Conspiracy Involving Ice Methamphetamine
Due to their involvement in a drug distribution plot, five individuals from Burlington, Iowa, were given lengthy jail sentences. The five men were: 37-year-old, Rudolph Sinclair Allen who was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment; 51-year-old Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr.who was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment; 42-year-old Demetrius Antre Goudy, who was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment; 36-year-old Gregory Jermaine Johnson, was sentenced to approximately 14 years (169 months) of imprisonment; And 42-year-old Brian Keith Davis, Jr., age 42, was sentenced to 10 1/2 years of imprisonment. Each was also given a term of five-years supervised release once their prison terms were served.
Washington Man Arrested for Failure to Appear for Felony Drug Charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested twenty-six-year-old Jamouri Shontez Hollingsworth of Washington after failing to appear for his arraignment. Hollingsworth was arrested in Lee County in July on a Washington County warrant for failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D Felony, and possession of a controlled substance on certain properties.
