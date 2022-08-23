ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Senior commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria. On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria

U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
americanmilitarynews.com

Rocket attacks wound US troops in Syria; US responds with helicopter attack

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. At least three U.S. service members were injured after two U.S.-held outposts in eastern Syria came under rocket fire on Wednesday. U.S. attack helicopters returned fire, killing some of the attackers involved. The U.S....
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran starts nationwide drone exercises amid growing fears of sales abroad

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran’s Islamic Republic Army has kicked off a series of drone exercises across the country amid fears that the country may look to export them to countries such as Russia. According to Mahmud Musavi,...
americanmilitarynews.com

7 US troops reveal injuries from mandated COVID vaccines: Report

This week, documents from seven U.S. military service members, including multiple pilots, revealed concerning medical conditions they’ve developed or witnessed upon taking the military-mandated COVID-19 vaccine. In a report compiling their statements together for Congress, the pilots and other service members detailed injuries including strokes, an inability to see...
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Looking back at Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal disaster 1 year ago

August 30 marks the one year anniversary of the final day of President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, during which 13 U.S. troops were killed, thousands of Americans were left stranded behind enemy lines, and billions of dollars worth of military equipment was abandoned. The final...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden still hasn’t named Kabul suicide bomber 1 year later

President Joe Biden’s administration has yet to confirm the identity of the suicide bomber who killed 13 U.S. service members in an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. The Islamic State terrorist group has already named the bomber and he is suspected of having been a detainee at Bagram Airbase, which the Biden administration abandoned weeks before the fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government.
americanmilitarynews.com

China ally Solomon Islands snubs US Coast Guard ship

The government of the Solomon Islands — who formed a security pact with China this year — ignored requests from a Guam-based U.S. Coast Guard Cutter to access one of the nation’s ports this week. Coast Guard Lt. Kristin Kam told the Stars and Stripes that the...
