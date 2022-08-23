Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Senior commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria. On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria
U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn
NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Rocket attacks wound US troops in Syria; US responds with helicopter attack
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. At least three U.S. service members were injured after two U.S.-held outposts in eastern Syria came under rocket fire on Wednesday. U.S. attack helicopters returned fire, killing some of the attackers involved. The U.S....
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran starts nationwide drone exercises amid growing fears of sales abroad
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran’s Islamic Republic Army has kicked off a series of drone exercises across the country amid fears that the country may look to export them to countries such as Russia. According to Mahmud Musavi,...
americanmilitarynews.com
7 US troops reveal injuries from mandated COVID vaccines: Report
This week, documents from seven U.S. military service members, including multiple pilots, revealed concerning medical conditions they’ve developed or witnessed upon taking the military-mandated COVID-19 vaccine. In a report compiling their statements together for Congress, the pilots and other service members detailed injuries including strokes, an inability to see...
Trump fan who assaulted Capitol cops with Trump flag, billboard on Jan. 6 gets over 3.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A "pissed off" Donald Trump fan was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob to use a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Looking back at Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal disaster 1 year ago
August 30 marks the one year anniversary of the final day of President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, during which 13 U.S. troops were killed, thousands of Americans were left stranded behind enemy lines, and billions of dollars worth of military equipment was abandoned. The final...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden still hasn’t named Kabul suicide bomber 1 year later
President Joe Biden’s administration has yet to confirm the identity of the suicide bomber who killed 13 U.S. service members in an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. The Islamic State terrorist group has already named the bomber and he is suspected of having been a detainee at Bagram Airbase, which the Biden administration abandoned weeks before the fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Pompeo blames Biden for 13 troops killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘They didn’t have to die’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo marked the one-year anniversary of the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan by remembering the 13 U.S. troops who were killed and all of the Americans who Biden abandoned behind enemy lines. During an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade...
americanmilitarynews.com
China ally Solomon Islands snubs US Coast Guard ship
The government of the Solomon Islands — who formed a security pact with China this year — ignored requests from a Guam-based U.S. Coast Guard Cutter to access one of the nation’s ports this week. Coast Guard Lt. Kristin Kam told the Stars and Stripes that the...
Comments / 2