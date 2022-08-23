Read full article on original website
Related
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
accesswdun.com
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega with murder after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related to the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man berating truck driver in racial tirade in Cherokee County
ACWORTH, Ga. - A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after he was caught on camera hurling racial slurs towards a truck driver outside a Cherokee County McDonald’s. The sheriff’s office confirms the incident. "Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck," the...
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County identifies alleged suspect in warehouse shooting that injured 3
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — The Henry County Police Department arrested a suspect in Thursday’s Henry County warehouse shooting, where three people were shot. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, the department said they responded to reports of multiple people shot...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, August 24, 2022 report below.
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
15-Year-Old Teen Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
Cobb County and Kennesaw Police responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a teen. The crash occurred at Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way Wednesday, just after 5 p.m. According to the reports, a 15-year-old was crossing Kennesaw Due [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies
Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
weisradio.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene Victim of “Swatting” Incident
(Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday August 24th at about 1:00am Rome Police officers responded to a 911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times at an address within the city limits. When officers responded they discovered...
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
2 teens arrested, 1 on the run after 16-year-old murdered in Suwanee
SUWANEE, Ga. — Two teenagers are in custody and Suwanee police are searching for a third after a 16-year-old was murdered last month. Police say the responded to the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex located off of McGinnis Ferry Road on July 19. Once at the complex, they found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland man jailed after allegedly assaulting his mother
White County deputies had to forcibly remove a man from a home Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and injured his mother, sheriff’s officials say. At 6:50 p.m. on August 24, deputies responded to a domestic incident at 23 Bear Lovers Court. The victim was visibly injured, leading deputies to attempt to contact her son, 37-year-old Phillip James Gillenwater, who they identified as the suspect.
Hall Co cold case: investigators say “we know who did it”
A decade has passed since the murder of a Hall County teenager. Hannah Truelove was stabbed to death on Aug. 23, 2012. The Gainesville High School student was found the next day near her apartment complex on the banks of Lake Lanier. The lead investigator on the case says it’s...
Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say. Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
More than 2 dozen students arrested after multiple fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an 11Alive report on the fights last week. The fighting continues at Rome High School this week with another 10 students arrested, police said. Just last week, police arrested at least 16 students following three days of fights at the school.
Johns Creek 10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested
JOHNS CREEK, Ga — Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs. Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan. Urine and blood tests from the baby showed that he...
fox5atlanta.com
More than a dozen Rome High School students arrested for fighting, part of nationwide trend
ROME, Ga. - Underage rage at Rome High School has led to classroom chaos. Rome police say officers have responded to multiple fights at the school over the last several days. Those fights landed 17 students in cuffs, charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. "What starts...
ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
Comments / 1