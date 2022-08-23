ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA
accesswdun.com

Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega with murder after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related to the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of...
DAHLONEGA, GA
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
accesswdun.com

Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies

Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Victim of “Swatting” Incident

(Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday August 24th at about 1:00am Rome Police officers responded to a 911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times at an address within the city limits. When officers responded they discovered...
ROME, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland man jailed after allegedly assaulting his mother

White County deputies had to forcibly remove a man from a home Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and injured his mother, sheriff’s officials say. At 6:50 p.m. on August 24, deputies responded to a domestic incident at 23 Bear Lovers Court. The victim was visibly injured, leading deputies to attempt to contact her son, 37-year-old Phillip James Gillenwater, who they identified as the suspect.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
ATHENS, GA

