Construction firms offered cybersecurity advice in new safety scheme

 3 days ago
Financial News

Construction firms working together on major building projects such as high-speed railway HS2 are being offered first-of-its-kind security advice from the cybersecurity industry and government on how to better protect themselves from cyber attacks.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has published a best practice guide in collaboration with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI).

The guide offers tailored advice on how to keep sensitive data safe and how to securely handle the data created, stored and shared during joint venture projects.

It also offers construction firms guidance on how to make themselves less attractive to malicious actors, and comes as infrastructure is being increasingly targeted in cyber attacks around the world, including in the UK.

The NCSC said the new guide contains input from companies with experience in joint ventures, including large-scale projects such as HS2 and Crossrail, where data security risks are particularly relevant because of the size, value and complexity of the projects.

Sarah Lyons, the NCSC’s deputy director for economy and society resilience, said: “Joint ventures in construction are responsible for some of the UK’s largest building projects and the data they handle must be protected to keep crucial infrastructure safe.

“Failure to protect this information not only impacts individual businesses but can jeopardise national security, so it’s vital joint ventures secure their sites, systems and data.

“By following this new guidance – a first-of-its-kind collaboration between industry and government – construction firms can help put a holistic strategy in place to effectively manage their risks.”

The NCSC said the new guidance is important because the construction industry is one of the most targeted sectors by hackers, and that businesses of all sizes are at risk.

Business Minister Lord Callanan said: “Data and digital technology are key to making a more productive, competitive and sustainable construction industry. However, this new technology presents challenges that businesses must protect themselves and their stakeholders against.

“This new guidance, produced in partnership between industry and government, will help construction firms keep their information safe, ensuring building projects are delivered on time and securely.”

