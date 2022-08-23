Read full article on original website
Related
hudsontv.com
Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne
**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
Person Fatally Struck By Train In Union County
A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Union County, officials said. The male pedestrian was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5413 near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, NJT spokesman Jim Smith said. The train departed Newark Penn...
Driver, Police Officer Hospitalized After Route 46 Crash
A driver from Lodi and a Little Ferry police officer were both hospitalized after their vehicles collided Friday morning on Route 46. The good news: Neither was seriously injured in the crash at Liberty Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., Police Chief James Walters said. The crash occurred as the officer...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson County Must Change
The other day we listened to an interview with Nancy Solomon on NPR, during which she discussed the Amy DeGise traffic case and what it says about politics in New Jersey, specifically in Hudson County. She spoke about the way “the machine” is formed and preserved – getting “the line” on primary day is essential – and how it influences where and how money is spent in Hudson County; it therefore behooves local politicians to stay in the good graces of those who control the levers of power.
jcitytimes.com
Fulop and Shea Explain Crime Fighting Strategy at Community Meeting
Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea recently defended the city Police Department’s policy of “fixed posts” as a public safety enforcement tool and vowed to maintain them for the foreseeable future. “I believe this is the best use of our resources,” Shea asserted. “It has worked...
Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)
You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop. Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wall collapses as 3-alarm fire rips through abandoned building in Orange
A three-alarm fire swept through an abandoned building in Essex County early Thursday, prompting a swift response from firefighters who raced to the scene. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began about 3:30 a.m. on Mitchell Street in Orange. ABC-7 reported part of the structure collapsed as firefighters from several towns tried to extinguish the flames.
Man fatally struck by NJ Transit train is identified
A man who was struck and killed Wednesday by an NJ Transit train in Bergen County has been identified as a Hackensack resident, authorities said. Joseph Kot, 66, was struck and killed about 10 a.m. near the Essex Street train station in Hackensack, according to Jim Smith, a transit spokesman.
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
Montclair warns of jury duty scam
If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark water main broke amid plans to assess chances of that happening
A water main break that cut or reduced the flow to kitchen sinks, bathtubs and toilets in 100,000 Newark households earlier this month came as city officials were preparing to assess the likelihood of breaks along 28 miles of large transmission mains, city officials said. A request for proposals to...
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
UPDATE: N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated. Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue...
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
Disabled train causes delays for NJ Transit riders
SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A train disabled due to overhead power issues near Secaucus caused delays for NJ Transit riders Tuesday night.Crowds packed Penn Station earlier in the evening, and as of 11 p.m., NJ Transit said trains in and out of Penn were still being delayed by up to 90 minutes."We're just tired. We're ready to get home," one Rhode Island resident told CBS2."I'd say a good half dozen times I get here and it's delays or cancelations. It's not a rare thing, I'd have to say," Livingston resident Joseph Sassone said.Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken. Tickets are also being cross-honored by PATH.It's still unclear what the status of the power issue is and whether things will be back to normal Wednesday morning.
bananatreenews.today
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Linden nursing home workers protest cuts to health insurance, say they’re short staffed
Nursing home workers in Linden protested outside Aristacare at Delaire, saying they're short staffed and are being hit with cuts to their health insurance.
Comments / 2