Has the MCU finally found its Fantastic Four director?
Let’s be honest, the Fantastic Four haven’t had the easiest time when it comes to the big screen. The 2005 adaptation and its 2007 sequel were completely bland and forgettable, and let’s not even get started on the 2015 reboot. But, good news, Fantastic Four fans. The team’s long-awaited debut in the MCU might have finally found its director.
Daniel Kaluuya gave John Boyega this career-changing advice
John Boyega is an international star who has been keeping busy over the past few years. Currently, the actor is set to appear in several upcoming action movies, including Abi Damaris Corbin’s directorial debut, Breaking. Boyega’s career is looking bright, and it turns out that the Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya may have played a hand in guiding the star.
The Simpsons showrunner shares awesome way he’d end the TV series
After over thirty years on air, The Simpsons is showing no sign of slowing down or stopping. The 33rd season ended in May 2022 and a 34th season is on the way. With it now having over 700 episodes, there is obviously some speculation about when (the 1000th episode?) and how the longest running scripted series on American television might end.
Sly Stallone tried to “scare” Euphoria star on set of new action movie
Action movie legend Sylvester Stallone stars in a new superhero movie with Euphoria alum Javon Walton, and he admitted he tried to scare the young actor on their first day on set, but it didn’t quite work. Samaritan is heading to the streaming service Prime Video on August 26, but has been in production for a very long time.
She-Hulk scenes were added because of Maslany and Ruffalo’s chemistry
Additional scenes were reportedly created for the new Marvel series She-Hulk, to capitalise on the chemistry between its stars Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo. Maslany takes on the titular role in the TV series, and is joined by Ruffalo, who reprises his role as the MCU character Bruce Banner from the big screen.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Harrison Ford’s heartwarming tribute to Sean Connery goes viral
Hollywood is filled with drama and feuds, but every so often, we get those heartfelt moments that make us smile. One of these moments recently resurfaced on the internet, where the legendary actor Harrison Ford offered a sweet tribute to the legendary star Sean Connery. In 2006 Sean Connery, best...
Danny DeVito (respectfully) demands to be in the live-action Hercules
The live-action Disney remakes are coming thick and fast, with the next one being Pinocchio coming to Disney Plus in September. The Little Mermaid will be released in 2023, and Snow White is currently filming. The Sword in the Stone and Robin Hood are also in development. The latest one to be officially announced is Hercules, which will be directed by Aladdin’s Guy Ritchie.
Live action Pinocchio movie gets a new trailer
The live-action Pinocchio coming to Disney Plus on September 8 has a new full-length trailer. The Disney movie, which is not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated movie coming to Netflix, stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The live-action cast is rounded out by Cynthia Erivo, who...
Alienoid: Exclusive Clip Reveal for Korean Sci-Fi Film
Well Go USA Entertainment has released a clip for the genre-bending Korean film, Alienoid, which will make its US theatrical debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Here's how the studio describes Alienoid: "In the year 2022, Guard and Thunder live on Earth, managing alien prisoners who have been locked up in humans’ brains. One day, a spacecraft appears in the sky over Seoul, and the police detective Moon witnesses a strange sight…Meanwhile 630 years earlier during the Goryeo Dynasty, the hapless dosa (Korean tao magician) Muruk, the so-called 'The Girl Who Shoots Thunder,' each scramble to outwit each other in pursuit of the mystical Divine Blade, for which a huge reward is being offered. Two sorcerers in search of the Divine Blade’s secrets, Madam Black and Mr. Blue, as well as the masked Jajang, also set out on a desperate scramble to obtain the Blade. Meanwhile, a spacecraft emerges from a deep river, emitting light."
Off the Grid is a battle royale game from director Neill Blomkamp - and here's the first episode in-world documentary that's dropping with it
Off the Grid is the very first video game from legendary film director, Neill Blomkamp, who's brought us movies like District 9 and Elysium. As you can imagine from the first game from a film director, it's going to have a strong focus on narrative progression, with the story brought to life by scriptwriter Richard K. Morgan (of Altered Carbon and Crysis fame).
House of the Dragon star says show’s goriest scene was brutal to film
Paddy Considine, who plays the Targaryen king Viserys I in House of the Dragon, has opened up about filming the hit TV series‘ grisliest scene. During the first episode, Viserys and his wife Aemma (Sian Brooke) are expecting the birth of their first son. Well, Viseys is. Aemma keeps...
Superman fans are convinced Henry Cavill is in Black Adam
As I’m sure we all know by now, Black Adam is set to ‘shake up’ the power dynamic of the DCEU. And, of course, what better way is there to test that mighty power than to put the anti-hero up against the strongest superhero in the DC universe: Superman. However, with endless speculation about the future of Henry Cavill’s position as the Man of Steel, will he return to make an appearance in the upcoming superhero movie? DCEU fans are convinced that this will be the case.
Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date
Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date speculation and more
What is the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date? Star Trek Discovery is currently the flagship TV series for the Star Trek franchise, and it marked Star Trek’s return to TV screens when it began back in 2017. The series has had its fair share of ups and downs, but like most Star Trek shows, has vastly improved beyond its second season.
First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator
If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
Fast Travel Games reveals Everslaught Invasion and new Broken Edge trailer
VR publisher Fast Travel Games announced Everslaught Invasion for the Meta Quest 2 and released a new trailer for Broken Edge.
Shia LaBeouf’s Ugly, Misogynistic Redemption Tour
On Friday, Shia LaBeouf disputed claims made by director Olivia Wilde as to why he was fired from her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling in a report by Variety. In emails he sent to the publication, LeBeouf asserted that he left the film due to a lack of rehearsal time as opposed to Wilde’s claims in a recent profile, also in Variety, that the two had different working styles, stating that his acting process “require[d] a combative energy.”The evidence LaBeouf provided in the article included text messages from Wilde and a video she allegedly sent him two days after he...
Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?
Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
What is the song in the Rings of Power trailer?
What is the song in the Rings of Power trailer? Audiences are only a few short days away from the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The TV series, which releases on Amazon Prime on September 2, will mostly be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, many years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings as seen in Peter Jackson’s adaptations.
