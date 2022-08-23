Well Go USA Entertainment has released a clip for the genre-bending Korean film, Alienoid, which will make its US theatrical debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Here's how the studio describes Alienoid: "In the year 2022, Guard and Thunder live on Earth, managing alien prisoners who have been locked up in humans’ brains. One day, a spacecraft appears in the sky over Seoul, and the police detective Moon witnesses a strange sight…Meanwhile 630 years earlier during the Goryeo Dynasty, the hapless dosa (Korean tao magician) Muruk, the so-called 'The Girl Who Shoots Thunder,' each scramble to outwit each other in pursuit of the mystical Divine Blade, for which a huge reward is being offered. Two sorcerers in search of the Divine Blade’s secrets, Madam Black and Mr. Blue, as well as the masked Jajang, also set out on a desperate scramble to obtain the Blade. Meanwhile, a spacecraft emerges from a deep river, emitting light."

