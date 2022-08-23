ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge

By Oxford Eagle staff
A late-night burnout in a Mississippi parking garage landed a Mississippi man in jail on a weapons charge.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside.

Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession.

Fondren was arrested and taken to Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked for possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a bond of $10,000.

Anita Million
4d ago

If you wouldn’t have been showing out in front of your friends you’d still be free right now! Good jobs officers! Keep up the good work!

Southernnblessed
3d ago

Officer's are not going to not approach him because he could kill them with the weapon he had and he's a felon but are you sure you are a paralegal? You should know this.

longhrdberddbass
4d ago

he should have been charged with stupidity

