CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today features partly sunny skies and some scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms by afternoon. There is a marginal chance (lowest) for a severe storm. We will NOT be in Alert Mode at this time. An even better chance for storms at night. Higher temps than Saturday and higher humidity.Monday continues the probability of scattered showers and storms, especially in the later afternoon hours. There is a marginal chance (lowest) for a severe storm, we'll have to keep an eye on the timing and dynamics. Very humid with a feels-like temp in the upper 90s.The remainder of the week looks dry with sunshine and temps that run at, or below, seasonable norms.StatsNormal High- 81Saturday's- 83Today- 87Sunrise- 6:13AMForecastToday: Scattered showers and storms. An increased chance late in the day. High of 87.Tonight: Showers and storms. Low of 68.Monday: Scattered showers and storms by late afternoon. Very humid. High of 85.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO