Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Developer files revised plan for School Lane
An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve DEStorage permit
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 16 a special permitted use for DEStorage LLC that will allow the self-storage provider to move forward with site-plan review on a proposed storage complex at Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended. The commission’s approval came with a number of conditions...
WBOC
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
WBOC
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Lewes zeroes in on short-term rental ordinance
The First Town in the First State has produced the first draft of rental regulations, providing a framework for the short-term rental ad-hoc committee to develop the first ordinance the city has ever had regarding the emerging business model. An ordinance details what is required of property owners wishing to...
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/26/22
Lewes Mayor and City Council and Lewes Board of Public Works will meet at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at the Rollins Center. Discussions will include the transfer of plumbing inspections from BPW to the city, facility needs between the two entities, the Lewes Beach Storm Water Study, and the BPW mitigation and finance committees.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Dispatch
Boat Ramp Gets Major Renovations
OCEAN PINES – Improvements to the Mumford’s Landing Boat Ramp are earning rave reviews from one local group. Public Works Manager Nobie Violante said a new gangway, bumpers and boards were put into the structure about a month ago. “We put new walkways from the top of the...
Cape Gazette
Development is out of control
If you build it, they will come. Perfect words to describe the philosophy of our leaders in city and county councils in eastern Sussex. I live on New Road and have for 35 years. I read the headline Aug. 12: “Glenwood proposed along New Road.” Yes, New Road again! I didn’t know there was any open land left considering the recent onslaught of developing.
Cape Gazette
Rieley is best for District 5
For three and a half years, John Rieley was our councilman. He is now in a primary election for the new District 5, where he resides. The person who takes that seat on the five-member county council will have major impact on what happens in the entire county, including all of us now in District 4. Unfortunately, the 5th District Republican primary campaign has degenerated into an internecine conflict featuring malicious and slanderous accusations against Mr. Rieley, which I believe are unfounded. So I offer these comments.
WGMD Radio
Help Wanted: Rehoboth Beach Looks to Fill Openings on Commissions, Committees
Rehoboth Beach citizens who want to serve in their community are invited to express interest in joining a city board, commission or committee. Several of the groups have vacancies that the Mayor and Commissioners will fill this fall. Applications are due by September 22nd in order to be considered this fall. Applications will be kept on file if other openings arise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
Cape Gazette
Accessibility inadequate for Glenwood subdivision
The following letter was sent to the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission with a copy sent to the Cape Gazette for publication. While much of the county's infrastructure is inadequate to accommodate current traffic levels, it can at least be said that new developments have had to provide upgrades along their frontages. Such does not appear to be the case with the proposed Glenwood subdivision on New Road, which lies directly behind 10 estate homes, encroaching on the needed space for a safe and aligned entrance/exit along the busy New Road corridor. Given the current plan does not present any frontage road upgrades nor includes a multi-use path to nearby neighborhoods, the Glenwood subdivision should not be approved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will get results
In early April, Russ Huxtable knocked on our door and introduced himself as a primary candidate for Senate District 6. He impressed us enough that we attended a meet and greet to learn more. We discovered that, instead of having a typical political background, Russ has been working for 20 years with community leaders and government officials as an advocate for affordable housing. His career has been built on identifying problems, locating resources, building alliances and fostering collaboration. Those are the very skills that are essential for getting Sussex County its fair share of infrastructure funds and building a plan for balanced growth rather than the runaway development we’re seeing. We’re convinced that Russ Huxtable is motivated by genuine passion, not political aspirations, and has the skills and connections to get things done for Sussex County.
Comments / 0